Down by 27 at the half, with the game looking well out of reach, few could’ve expected the Mustangs to get within six points of the Marauders. Although they couldn’t pull off the win, Western went down swinging in an 88–82 loss.
The Wednesday evening matchup was a character showcase of Western University’s men’s basketball team this season. They went down 30–9 against the McMaster University Marauders in the first quarter before almost pulling off a comeback for the ages.
In the final month of the Ontario University Athletics season, Western now shifts its focus to winning games and making the playoffs. It’s unclear what was said in the team’s longer-than-usual postgame address, but it’s clear the 7–10 Mustangs understand what’s at stake, dropping their fifth game in a row.
“At this point, it's about winning,” said fourth-year guard Jerric Palma, who led Western with 25 points in the loss. “That starts with our weaknesses such as rebounding.”
The Mustangs were out-rebounded 57–34 in the game, something the team has been working on improving over the course of the season.
Palma added that being prepared would help the team avoid early-game collapses.
“Making sure we're mentally prepared before games [and] have that energy so we can carry it from quarter one to quarter four,” Palma said about what’s important to the team at this point of the season.
M 🏀 FINALWestern had an impactful final quarter, and played really well as a team, cutting the lead down to single digits. Palma was the top scorer of the night tallying 25 points.MAC | 88WES | 82#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #MACvsWES pic.twitter.com/9Ee5eqDmt6— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 2, 2023
As for head coach Brad Campbell, he believes dropping a big lead early on in the game sank the team.
“There's an old cliché in a lot of sports where you can't lose the game in the first quarter. I don't believe in that at all,” said Campbell. “You can lose the game in those periods, and we did today with an awful first quarter, and constantly playing from behind at that point.”
First-year guard Imran Armstrong said the team’s energy and effort fueled their second-half comeback effort. Armstrong finished the game strong in scoring, putting up 13 points in 20 minutes off the bench for a personal season-high.
“It started with the bench effort,” Armstrong said. “Chanting defence, people diving on loose balls, just the extra effort plays got us really going. Our offence started clicking a little bit in the second half.”
The team was able to refocus at halftime, but despite their strong second half performance, they didn’t get the win. Their slow starts have been a chronic problem this season, something Campbell says they need to resolve.
“The main goal is beyond the game,” Campbell added. “We just can't continue to have this happen again. We got to make sure we learn from our mistakes.”
M 🏀 END OF 2NDIt’s been an incredibly physical first half to tonights game, and at the end of the first half, the Mustangs are down 52-25. Jerric Palma leads Western in scoring with 7 so far. MAC | 52WES | 25#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #MACvsWES pic.twitter.com/IfTEMGgQVe— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 2, 2023
The Mustangs have a quick turnaround this week as they host the York University Lions on Saturday at Alumni Hall. But the team remains focused on peaking as the regular season comes to an end.
“Our focus is to make the playoffs, and within these next five games, peak a little bit,” Campbell said.
The Mustangs expect to get third-year guard Tyson Dunn back before the end of the regular season. Dunn has missed the last three games, but Campbell said his point guard’s absence has given other players the opportunity to get into the lineup.
The Mustangs tip off against the Lions Saturday at 8 p.m..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest