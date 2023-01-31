The Mustangs men’s basketball were handed their third and fourth consecutive loss this past weekend, dropping a set of games to the Varsity Blues 92–83 and Bold 90–79.
Without third-year guard Tyson Dunn in the lineup, Western University slipped to a 7–9 record and are now 11th in the Ontario University Athletics standings.
Everything you need to know:
The Mustangs were outscored in the first three quarters of Friday’s game. Despite a 27-point comeback effort in the final frame, Western couldn’t pull out the win as the University of Toronto Varsity Blues dominated on offensive rebounds, grabbing 16.
The Toronto Metropolitan University Bold outscored Western 30–14 in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. The Mustangs were able to keep pace with the Bold for the remaining three quarters, but fell short as they were out-rebounded by 10.
Palma’s performance not enough
Friday’s game was almost a successful comeback effort for the Mustangs as the team fell behind early on but never quit.
Amid the tough loss, fourth-year guard Jerric Palma’s performance was a bright spot. Palma led the Mustangs Friday with 23 points, three triples and nine rebounds as the team’s fourth quarter comeback effort fell short.
The Mustangs were out-rebounded 54–44 by the Varsity Blues, but signs of the team’s improvement lay in the box score. Western’s 34 defensive rebounds in this game were up from the 25.3 they’ve been averaging, leading up to this one. Offensively, they were out-boarded by six.
M 🏀 FINALThe Mustangs fought hard throughout the match, and weren’t far off of a comeback, but unfortunately just fell short to the University of Toronto. Leading the Mustangs in scoring was Jerric Palma with 23pts. WES | 83TOR | 92#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsTOR pic.twitter.com/CC3NAiyLor— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 28, 2023
Mustangs outmatched in shooting and rebounding
Western was out-rebounded by 10 again on Saturday in their loss to the Bold, only recording three offensive boards. Third-year forward George Horn led the team with six rebounds, five of which were defensive.
Fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma’s game-high 23 points weren’t enough to lift the Mustangs over TMU, who outshot Western from around the court. The Bold shot 53 per cent from the field, 46.2 per cent from the three-point line and 80 per cent from the free throw line. They didn’t miss a three-pointer attempt in the fourth quarter and were perfect from the foul line in the first and third frames.
In comparison, the Mustangs shot 49.2 per cent from the field, 29.2 per cent from beyond the arc and 75 per cent from the foul line.
M 🏀 FINALAlthough they game back and fought through a steep deficit, the Mustangs were unable to clinch the victory against TMU. Western’s top scorer for the night was Aryan Sharma, who put up 23. WES | 79TMU | 90#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsTMU pic.twitter.com/N85qj9TmgK— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 29, 2023
What’s next?
Western will return home this Wednesday as they welcome the McMaster University Marauders to Alumni Hall. Tip off is at 8 p.m..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest