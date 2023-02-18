The Gryphons beat the Mustangs men’s basketball team 90–88 with a buzzer beater from sixth-year guard Rasheed Weekes Wednesday in Western’s final road game of the season.
Despite Wednesday’s loss, Western University is still in third place in the Ontario University Athletics west division with one game remaining. The loss brings them to a 10–11 record this season.
ARE YOU KIDDING?! 🤯Rasheed Weekes knocks down the game-winning buzzer beater from half court to give the @guelph_gryphons the thrilling victory. 🏀💻 https://t.co/3s9ERGO5IJ#WeAreONE | #WESvsGUE pic.twitter.com/9d0byfGIBQ— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) February 16, 2023
Everything you need to know
Fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma led the Mustangs with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
Western had a late game comeback, as they trailed by 10 points with just over four minutes remaining.
The Mustangs will play their final game of the season this Saturday against the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks.
Sharma led the Mustangs on Wednesday, scoring 29 points while picking up 11 rebounds and four steals.
The forward from Milton, Ont. remains the OUA leader in points per game, averaging 23.7.
Third-year point guard Tyson Dunn recorded a team-high 11 assists.
Mustangs’ comeback in vain
Western trailed by 10 points after the first quarter, but outscored Guelph in every quarter afterwards. The Mustangs went scoreless for four minutes straight, before tying the game in the last minute.
But a half-court heave from Guelph’s guard in the final seconds sent Western back to London, Ont. without the win.
Western outshot Guelph from the field and free-throw line, shooting 49.3 per cent and 73.9 per cent, respectively. Guelph shot 29.3 per cent from the three-point line, while Western shot 27.8 per cent.
What’s next?
The Mustangs will hit the court for the final time this regular season on Saturday night as they welcome the Golden Hawks to Alumni Hall. Tip off is at 8 p.m..
