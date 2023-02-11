Men's basketball: Western vs. Lakehead NEW 1

Tye Cotie prepares to move the ball up the court, Dec. 2, 2022.

The Mustangs beat the Warriors 88–67 on Wednesday, earning their second consecutive win.

Wednesday’s victory was key for Western University’s Ontario University Athletics playoff push as the team is in third place of the OUA west division with only three games remaining. The win also brings them to a 9–10 record this season.

  • Fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma led the Mustangs in points and rebounds.

  • Western outshot the University of Waterloo Warriors from the field, three-point line and free throw line.

  • The Mustangs will continue their playoff push Saturday at home against the Brock University Badgers.

Sharma leads Western with 30 points, seven rebounds

Sharma scored a team-high of 30 points and seven rebounds, also going 11–11 from the foul line.

The Milton, Ont. native continues to lead the OUA in points per game, averaging 23.4 per game this season.

The second highest scorer was Mustangs fourth-year guard Jerric Palma, who banked in 16 points while going 3–4 from the three-point line. First-year guard Noah Otshudi led the team with four steals.

The Mustangs won without third-year guard Tyson Dunn on Wednesday. Dunn had returned from an undisclosed injury last Saturday versus the York University Lions after missing the previous three games.

Strong shooting backs Mustangs’ offence

The Mustangs got off to a hot start as they took a 23–11 lead in the first quarter, which they held throughout the game. The Warriors couldn’t defend their home court despite pushing hard in the second quarter.

Western outshot Waterloo from around the court Wednesday, shooting 44.1 per cent from the field, 50 per cent from the three-point line and 87.5 per cent from the foul line.

Waterloo shot 31.1 per cent from the field, 18.2 per cent from the three-point line and 65.2 per cent from the foul line.

What’s next?

The Mustangs will hit the court again Saturday night as they welcome the Badgers to Alumni Hall. Tip off is at 8 p.m..

