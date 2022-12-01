The Mustangs men’s basketball team ended their four-game winning streak after falling 98–78 to the Gee-Gees and 97–91 to the Ravens.
Here were the weekend games’ storylines:
Western University struggled against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees’ elite three-point shooting on Friday
After a lot of back-and-forth between Western and the Carleton University Ravens, Carleton’s overall control of the paint led to their victory
Despite the Mustangs winless weekend, third-year guard Tyson Dunn was the weekend’s star — scoring 22 against the Gee-Gees and 39 against the Ravens
Shooting struggles
Western fourth-year forward Aryan Sharma was slow to start in the match, going one for nine in the first half. The veteran Mustangs frontman heated up in the second half — not missing a basket the entire third quarter, banking four shots from the field and three shots from beyond the arc.
M 🏀 END 1st Western is in the lead to end the first quarter, with Tyson Dunn leading the Mustangs in scoring with 8 points so far in the game. WES - 20OTT - 19#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsOTT pic.twitter.com/3Kp96uRz6u— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 26, 2022
But the Mustangs were not able to keep up with the Gee-Gees and were outscored 22–13 in the final quarter. Ottawa put up more than double the amount of threes as Western, accounting for 57 of their 98 points.
Gee-Gees fifth-year forward Guillaume Pépin, who is currently the fourth-best three-point shooter in Ontario University Athletics, scored 21 points and shot 55 per cent from three-point range.
M 🏀 FINALThe Mustangs fall to the Ottawa Gee Gees in their first game of the weekend, with the highest scorer of the night for Western being Tyson Dunn with 22. WES - 78OTT - 98#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsOTT pic.twitter.com/iGI6qUGVaX— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 26, 2022
Slow start sets the pace for Mustangs
Western didn’t go down without a fight on Saturday night, but their slow start in the first quarter opened the door for Carleton to grab an early lead. The Mustangs went zero for nine from beyond the arc in the first 10 minutes, allowing the Ravens to end the first quarter with a 16-point lead.
Western nearly mounted a comeback in the third quarter — going six for seven from the three. Carleton’s consistent control of the key is what led them to dominate, putting up 42 points in the paint compared to Western’s 24.
M 🏀 END 1stAs the first quarter ends, the Mustangs are trailing behind the Carleton Ravens. Tyson Dunn is leading the Mustangs in scoring, putting up 8 points in this quarter. WES - 14CAR - 30#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsCAR pic.twitter.com/G8LPNcy36E— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 27, 2022
M 🏀 FINALWestern fought their way back into the game, but unfortunately they just fell short of beating Carleton. Tyson Dunn was the top scorer of the night, putting 39 points on the board. WES - 91CAR - 97#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsCAR pic.twitter.com/YEWsEMCAKi— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 27, 2022
Looking ahead
The Mustangs left the capital city winless and now sit ninth in the OUA west division with a 3–6–4 record.
Western will look for redemption in a double-header this weekend against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves on Friday and the University of Guelph Gryphons on Saturday. Friday night’s tip-off at Alumni Hall begins at 8 p.m..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest