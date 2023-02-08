The Mustangs men’s basketball team hit triple digits against the Lions on Saturday night, ending their five-game losing streak in a 101–89 home win. This was only the third time this season the Mustangs have recorded over 100 points.
Western University welcomed third-year point guard Tyson Dunn, who missed three games with an undisclosed injury, back into the lineup. Dunn notched 19 points in his return, helping the Mustangs soar over the York University Lions.
“It was a good win,” said head coach Brad Campbell. “With just a few games left before playoffs, hopefully we can build some momentum, have a few wins to do that and get better at some things come playoff time. It was great to get Tyson back, he’s a huge difference maker for us and was tonight.”
This season’s theme of falling to a slow start continued Saturday night, as the Mustangs dropped the first quarter 28–21 to the Lions. Fourth-year forward Somto Dimanochie led the Lions, sinking 11 points in the first frame.
M 🏀 | END OF 1ST QUARTER The Mustangs are down 28-21 to York after the opening quarter. Tyson Dunn leads Western with 6 points while Aryan Sharma and Jerric Palma both have 5. WES | 21YRK | 28#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsYRK— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 5, 2023
Western responded with a strong second quarter, banking in 31 points to take a commanding 52–40 lead going into halftime. Mustangs second-year forward George Horn went two and two in field goals, recording a team-high of seven points in the second.
Western won the third quarter and kept York to 29 points in the fourth to finish off the win at home. Fourth-year forward Aryan Sharma led the team with 28 points.
“There was a stretch where Aryan did Aryan things and banged out a bunch of deep threes,” said Campbell. “We certainly built enough of a lead and gap to withstand York coming back in the fourth quarter.”
M 🏀 | FINAL SCOREThe Mustangs secure the win over York 101-89! Aryan Sharma led Western with 28 points. The Mustangs are next in action on Wednesday, February 8th as they travel to Waterloo to take on the Warriors. WES | 101YRK | 89#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsYRK pic.twitter.com/tQ20bUYAKT— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 5, 2023
Saturday’s win marks the Mustangs’ sixth win at home and eighth on the season. The team has four regular season games remaining before the postseason.
“We mentioned [in practice] how we’re not going to lose another game at home,” said Sharma. “We were sick and tired of the losing streak and we needed it to end, so it felt good to get a dub.”
Western is now tied with the University of Guelph Gryphons in the Ontario University Athletics west division with an 8–10 record. The Mustangs still remain in fourth place of the division’s tight playoff race.
The Mustangs will continue their battle for a playoff spot this Wednesday against the University of Waterloo Warriors. Tip off in Waterloo, Ont. is set for 6 p.m..
“Everything we did to prepare for this game, we have to take the same approach to Waterloo,” said Sharma. “We have to respect Waterloo as a tough opponent, as the last game we played them, it was a close game. It’s all about sticking together, maintaining the energy and executing.”
