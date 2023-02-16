The Mustangs men’s curling team ended their season with a winless OUA championship tournament this past weekend in Peterborough, Ont..
Western University started off their tournament against the McMaster University Marauders, falling 10–4. They went on to end their first day with a 8–1 loss against the Brock University Badgers.
Things didn’t get easier for the Mustangs on the tournament’s second day, as they faced off against the University of Guelph Gryphons. The Gryphons finished the tournament fourth after a bronze medal loss to the Badgers. The Mustangs went on to drop their third game of the tournament, 10–3.
Western finished off their weekend with a 6–3 loss against the Laurentian University Voyageurs on Saturday, eliminating the Mustangs.
The Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks were the eventual tournament champions, going undefeated.
The tournament marks the end of the Mustangs’ 2022–23 curling season after the women’s team finished fourth place the week before.
