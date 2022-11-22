The Mustangs men’s hockey team dropped both games of a doubleheader this weekend, losing 4–2 against the Varsity Blues Friday night and 3–2 against the Gryphons on Saturday.
After Western University first-year center Ethan Browne scored the game’s opening goal, the University of Toronto Varsity Blues took advantage of the Mustangs’ undisciplined mistakes, scoring two powerplay goals. Varsity Blues fourth-year center Owen Guy gave UofT the 2–1 lead.
Twenty-eight seconds later, Varsity Blues third-year center Steven Elliott scored what ended up being the game-winning goal past Mustangs second-year goaltender Dylan Myskiw.
Western scored another in the third period to make it a 3–2 game, but an empty-netter sealed the 4–2 win for UofT.
Despite their misfortune, Mustangs head coach Clarke Singer was impressed with his team’s effort in the deciding period Friday night.
“I thought we had a pretty good third [period],'' said Singer. “I thought we had a lot of good chances [and] good pressure. The forecheck was a lot better than it was early in the game [but] just not good enough to get the win.”
On Saturday night, the Mustangs found themselves down 2–1 entering the third period. Western third-year center Sean Montgomery found an equalizer just 26 seconds into the final frame.
But the tie didn’t last long, as the University of Guelph Gryphons found the winning goal from third-year center Cameron Searles with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
The Mustangs desperately tried to beat second-year goaltender Tanner Wickware with 13 third period shots, but the Gryphons’ goaltender shut the door for a Guelph victory.
Western is currently on a five-game losing skid, with a 3–9 record this season.
The Mustangs travel to Toronto this Friday to try and break this streak against the York University Lions. Puck drop is at Canlan Sports at 7:15 p.m..
