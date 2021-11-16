The Western Mustangs men’s hockey team lost their second game of the season Saturday night, allowing four unanswered goals in a 5–3 away loss to the University of Guelph Gryphons.
Despite facing Guelph in the second half of a back-to-back, it didn't seem to affect the Mustangs in the first period, as they jumped out to a 2–1 first-period lead via forward Reid Morrison.
Shortly after, the Mustangs jumped on a neutral zone turnover from the Gryphons that led to a three on one goal for Mustangs captain Stephen Desrochers and a 3–1 second period lead.
The team appeared to have their legs in the first half of the game but after things got chippy between the division rivals, the Mustangs found themselves in penalty trouble and the Gryphons took advantage.
The Mustangs had 10 penalty minutes in the loss, and while they didn’t allow a power play goal, the Gryphons used the extra player to fuel their momentum — scoring four straight goals, including an empty netter.
The two teams have to wait until the new year to renew their rivalry. The Mustangs hit the ice next against the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks on Thursday evening in Waterloo.
