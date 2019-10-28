Friday night’s game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. — but no one told the Mustangs, apparently.
In a 6–2 loss to the Rams, few things went right for the men’s hockey team.
Western University came into the game with a 1–2–1 record. Ryerson University was slightly better, with a 2-2-1 record.
But there was no doubt who the better team was on Friday night. The Rams out-skated and outworked the Mustangs up and down the ice. They were more disciplined, too.
After the loss, first-year forward Sean Montgomery was blunt when describing his team’s play.
"Yeah, [Ryerson] played alright,” conceded Montgomery. “But we definitely didn't play our best. We weren't competing like we know how to. That one's on us.”
His head coach would see to agree with that assessment.
“Just didn't do much that we wanted to do tonight, from a competitive standpoint or a tactical standpoint – from the discipline standpoint,” said Clarke Singer. “We gave up too many odd-man rushes, turned the puck over, allowed them lots of possession."
"So, credit to them – they had a fantastic night and we didn't do very much of what we wanted to do with the game plan.”
After a poor opening ten minutes — during which the Rams notched the opening tally — Western did find their footing, somewhat.
Coming out of the locker room for the second period, the Mustangs showed a flash of the team they should be this year. In the first ten minutes of the second, Western worked well on the cycle and even got on the board with a goal.
Second-year winger Ethan Szypula grabbed the puck off a pass from Franco Sproviero and fired a shot just under the arm of the Rams goaltender to tie the game at one.
The celebration was short lived. Three minutes later, the Rams ripped home their second goal of the game. After another three minutes, Ryerson potted their third.
The Mustangs absorbed the double gut-punch from the Rams, but they weren’t able to recover. The third period was a mess of undisciplined play — leading to an offensive showcase from the Rams.
Ryerson racked up three goals in under 12 minutes.
In total, the Mustangs spent 22 minutes in the penalty box in the final frame. With six minor penalties and a 10-minute misconduct, the Western penalty kill was hung out to dry.
However, the unit ended up being the one sliver of light in the Mustangs' blow-out loss: the killers allowed just one goal on nine opportunities.
After the game, Singer commended the penalty kill for their hard work.
“We had to kill nine penalties. We had to kill two five-on-threes. They did a really good job of that,” Singer said. “[The Rams] did get a power play goal in the third, which, we'll give them that. But, you know, when your penalty kill goes eight-for-nine against a team like Ryerson you gotta be happy with it.”
At the tail end of the game, Montgomery accented the strong penalty kill performance with a shorthanded goal, his second point of the game.
With a game on Saturday night, the forward explained that the team will need to refocus before the quick turnaround.
“Yeah, I think you've gotta forget about this one and obviously learn from it,” Montgomery said. “Know that that can't happen and come ready to go tomorrow.”
York University will visit Western at the Thompson Arena Saturday night at 7 p.m.
The Lions sit just two points ahead of the Mustangs currently, so a win could vault Western out of the basement of the Ontario University Athletics West. The team will have a chance to prove that the Rams gave them the wake-up call that they needed.
