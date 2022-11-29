The Mustangs men’s hockey team were defeated 4–3 at the hands of the Lions at Canlan Ice Sports in Toronto, Ont. on Friday night.
After allowing the game’s first goal just over a minute into the first period, Western University battled back, scoring two goals from first-year defenceman Eric Van Impe and second-year center Andrew Bruder.
The Mustangs lost control of the game after Bruder committed a hooking penalty halfway into the second period. The York University Lions attacked and went on to score two goals to bring the score to 4–3.
With just over a minute remaining in the third period, the Lions sealed the two points with a game winning goal from first-year forward Aiden MacIntosh.
Western second-year center Shane Bulitka scored 17 seconds after MacIntosh to tighten the gap, but it was too late for the Mustangs to mount a comeback. Bulitka’s goal was one of 13 shots from Western in the third period, but York third-year goaltender Cole Ceci was solid in his fourth victory of the season.
The loss puts the Mustangs at ninth in the Ontario University Athletics west division with a 3–6–4 record.
Looking ahead, Western is scheduled to play the Lakehead University Thunderwolves in a doubleheader at Thompson Arena on Friday. With the puck set to drop at 7 p.m., the Mustangs will look to snap a six-game losing streak.
