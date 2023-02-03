The Mustangs men’s volleyball team upset the Varsity Blues in back-to-back games this weekend, winning 3–2 on Saturday and 3–1 on Sunday.
Western University started slow on Saturday night with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues opening the weekend winning the first set 29–27, capitalizing on an early 6–2 lead.
Saturday’s match went back and forth as the Mustangs took the second set, while the Varsity Blues stole the third set. The Mustangs eventually closed out the win after forcing the match to a fifth and final set.
The win was spearheaded by the dynamic left side duo Jason Guy and Blake Fenwick, who made 19 and 14 kills respectively. Third-year middle Jonah Millard held it down defensively with six blocks during the game.
UofT came out swinging again on Sunday night, taking the first set 25–16. Western took the next three consecutive sets after settling into a scrappy groove.
“After that first set we said, ‘okay that happened, we’ve got to acknowledge it and change it right now. Let’s be proactive, not reactive and not play their game.’ We did that and stuck with that all night,” said Millard.
After gaining an early 6–2 lead in the second set, the Mustangs barely pulled away with the second and third sets, winning 25–23 in each.
After starting slow with a 10–6 deficit in the fourth set, a series of errors from UofT opened things up for Western, who tied the set at 12–12. The final set was a battle of which team could commit the fewest mistakes, where the Mustangs pulled away the 3–1 sweep over the Varsity Blues.
Beating the higher-ranked Varsity Blues — who currently sit third in Ontario University Athletics standings — secured a confidence boost for the Mustangs who look to take on the rival Queen’s University Golden Gaels in a doubleheader next weekend. The Mustangs take on the Gaels in Kingston on Friday and Saturday night as they enter their last five games of the regular season.
