The Queen’s University Golden Gaels women’s basketball team’s 83–58 win over the Nipissing University Lakers on Feb. 26 was spoiled by a Nipissing broadcaster’s sexist remarks.
Lakers forward Megan McCarter took a corner shot in the first quarter, bringing the score of the game to 14–7. McCarter’s basket was followed by a controversial comment from a broadcaster: “Nice stroke … for a girl.”
The broadcast team featured Vince Caliciuri and Larry Tougas, streamed on OUA.tv. A clip of the incident posted to Twitter on Feb. 27 led to an uproar throughout the Ontario University Athletics community.
“Nice stroke… for a girl.” I have no words @nulakers. Do better. pic.twitter.com/axoR9ENGUX— Bridget Mulholland (@BridgMul10) February 27, 2022
Nipissing released a statement on the weekend informing followers the individual has apologized and will not be returning to the university’s broadcast team.
Western University’s women’s basketball head coach Nate McKibbon was disappointed by the news, saying there’s no place in sports for these types of comments.
“We hope the dialogue it has created provides us the opportunity to shine a light on the quality of basketball in the league and educate those that might have made similar types of comments in the past,” said McKibbon.
Mustangs third-year guard Ariane Saumure was also displeased, calling for more accountability in women’s sports.
“Whether the comment was intentional, it just goes to show that ongoing awareness and reminders about sexism and misogyny in sports is still needed, as it still very much exists,” said Saumure. “Women shouldn't be seen as being inferior to men, especially in this generation.”
The OUA released a statement from chief executive officer and president Gord Grace on Feb. 28, calling the comment “unacceptable.”
“Such comments have absolutely no place in the OUA, let alone anywhere in sport …. The OUA is proud to support our over 4,000 female student-athletes and stakeholders, and in no way condones any actions that undermine the equality for which the conference and its members stand,” wrote Grace.
The conference has also updated their website to feature a banner of their new web page titled OUA Women in Sport, placing focus on the OUA’s initiatives and resources available for their student-athletes.
