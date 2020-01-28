The women’s hockey team lost their third home game of the season against the Laurentian Voyageurs Friday night, 3-1.
Hannah Irwin’s last-minute goal in the third period to decrease the deficit to a one score game was not enough to push the Mustangs to overtime. The Voyageurs' Annie Sheridan scored the empty-net dagger in the final four seconds of the game to seal the game, improving the Voyageurs record to 11-6.
Natalie Lamarche stood out the first period, as she struck first for the Voyageurs at the mid-way point of the first period. The game kept at 1-0 until six minutes remaining in the third period as Regan Toltesi netted her first goal of the season.
Both were critical goals for Laurentian, as pressure mounted on the scoreless Mustangs with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
“It's definitely very frustrating when the goalie is playing pretty well,” said Irwin, speaking on the Friday night performance of Voyageurs goaltender Shanna Dolighan. “She was letting out lots of rebounds, but we just didn't take advantage of it."
Although the Mustangs outshot the Voyageurs 37-26, they still couldn't capitalize. Dolighan played lights-out against the Mustangs, finishing the game with a .973 save percentage and stopping 36 of 37 shots that came her way.
Mustangs head coach Candice Moxley commented after the game that inconsistency and lack scoring has been an issue all season.
“We weren't getting our bodies in front of their goaltender and making her life difficult,” said Moxley. “[Dolighan] kicked out some pretty hot rebounds and we have to be ready for those and we have to be willing to pay the price to get the job done at the net."
Despite having three players tied for first in the OUA with four power play goals each — April Clark, Sydnee Baker, Brooke Dicicco — the Mustangs were inefficient on special teams throughout the evening; the team was shutout on each of their four power plays.
“It's a tough night but I mean, we’ve got to score goals and figure it out and we'll back to the drawing board tomorrow,” said Moxley.
Now at a 10-7 overall record on the season, the Mustangs hope to regain their footing and their confidence on Saturday afternoon’s home game as they prepare to face the 11-6 Nipissing Lakers at 2:30 p.m. at Thompson Arena.
