This Saturday, the Mustangs will take a short trip down the 401 to play a road game against the Lancers. Windsor has a poor record at 1-4, but every one of their games has been entertaining.
The Lancers are best defined by boom and bust. Their 2089 yards of total offence ranks second in the nation — but they have also allowed 2575 yards on defence.
Western University is the only team with more total offensive yards than Windsor, racking up a league leading 2098. However, unlike the Lancers, the Mustangs defence has handled opponents fairly well — allowing just 1887 yards to their opponents.
Unsurprisingly, the team has experienced some lopsided scores to this point in the season. Windsor University has never kept their opponents under 15 points and have allowed more than 45 points three times this year.
In early September, the Lancers defined their season in one game, losing 45-42 in a barnburner against the Waterloo Warriors.
The high-flying Windsor offence has averaged 427.4 yards per game this year, with a fairly even split between the passing and running game.
Quarterback, Sam Girard, has thrown for 1408 yards and nine scores. Girard has spread the ball out well too, as the Lancers have three receivers who average over 60 yards receiving per game.
Jacob Savoni and Marvin Gaynor split the workload on the ground. The former has netted 328 yards on 50 attempts for a solid 6.6 yard average, while the latter has posted 210 yards on 34 carried for an impressive average of 6.2.
Amazingly, despite having a bevy of offensive weapons, the team ranks 17th in U Sports in terms of red zone percentage. Even though their conversion rate is low, the team has still managed to find the end zone 15 times — good for the eighth spot in the country.
While their offence is clearly talented — if somewhat inefficient — the Lancers have real problems to contend with on the other side of the ball.
Windsor has struggled to stymie their opponents attack on the ground and through the air. To this point in the season, the team has allowed an average of 164.2 rushing yards and 350.8 passing yards.
The team has never intercepted a pass this year, but they have recovered seven fumbles, ranking them second in the nation. The team has racked up 12 sacks too, placing them sixth in U Sports.
The two biggest forces driving the impressive sack total are Mitchell Kootstra and Nathaniel Vaikla, who have posted four and three sacks, respectively.
Rounding out the difficult year for Windsor, the team has been one of the least disciplined teams in the country. Their 61 penalties have earned them the dubious title of fourth-worst disciplined team in U Sports.
Interestingly, though, these penalties are likely minor mistakes, rather than foolish personal fouls. Despite ranking near the bottom in total penalties, the team sits around the middle of the pack in terms of yards lost to penalties.
Ultimately, Windsor does a few things well, but also struggles in a number of areas.
Western should be able to bounce back after their poor offensive performance last week, and regain their confidence as the season enters its final stretch.
