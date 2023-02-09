Mustangs Sports and Recreation released an overview of their new five-year strategic plan for 2023 through to 2028, detailing new strategies for community engagement and the student-athlete experience.
According to the plan, Western University’s athletic department’s mission is to “provide holistic, inclusive, and enriching recreation and sports experiences that support Mustangs in their physical, mental, social, emotional and leadership development.”
This is Sports and Recreation’s first-ever strategic plan.
The plan outlines the organization’s goal to further inclusion and diversity in Western athletics, including diversifying their workforce and embedding ongoing equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization training.
Director of Sports and Recreation Christine Stapleton said, as part of the organization's commitment to inclusion and diversity, they will implement a student steering committee. The group will consist of student-athletes, organizations, recreational groups and student-staff members to help oversee the EDI goals of the strategic plan.
Sports and Recreation also promised to improve accessible and inclusive recreation, training and event facilities.
Transforming the student-athlete experience is another pillar of their plan. This includes connecting student-athletes to mental health programs, sports psychology, strength and conditioning, rehabilitation and sports medicine resources.
The athletic department plans to partner with organizations to improve innovation in kinesiology, sports medicine and science and physiotherapy.
The Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic, a sports and exercise medicine facility with a campus location in the 3M Centre, has a partnership with Sports and Recreation to provide student-athletes with effective physiotherapy to prevent and treat injuries. The two organizations have created a network where coaches, medical staff, trainers and student-athletes can communicate with each other throughout the season.
Sports and Recreation also aims to improve fan and community engagement using multimedia, digital marketing and other communication strategies.
They plan to emphasize online advertising to increase student participation at all sporting events. Big crowds in September during Orientation Week and Homecoming football games can expect new, engaging activities for spectators outside of just watching the games.
The organization reached out to thousands of students through surveys and hundreds of others through focus groups to develop the plan. Sports and Recreation also met with shareholders and alumni during their consultations.
Stapleton said the opportunity for students to be heard about how they feel in the organization’s spaces and programming is most important.
“We had input from students, student leaders — that was absolutely critical to the plan, but we're just getting started,” Stapleton said in an interview with the Gazette.
Stapleton explained that the university’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150, influenced Sports and Recreation to follow through with their own.
“I think the work that was done by [Western] has really signalled to all of us in the faculties and divisions to take a look at what we’re doing,” said Stapleton. “I think that is a key piece of where we want to be in five years; supporting the great work through Western towards Western 150.”
