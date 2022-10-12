The Mustangs men's and women’s tennis teams took home the OUA championship this weekend at the Mayfair East Tennis Centre.
The men’s team defeated the University of Waterloo Warriors 6–1 on Saturday to send them to the gold medal match against the rival University of Toronto Varsity Blues, where they took home the gold after a 4–3 win.
The Varsity Blues took an early lead in the final, winning two of three of the doubles matches, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Mustangs from their fourth consecutive championship.
Western University second-year Ashton Cross, first-year Ray Xie and first-year Aidan Zia fought hard and won each of their matches to start the men’s singles competition. Cross dropped his first set but returned to win his second and third.
"Losing that doubles point right off the bat was a big wake-up call for us," said Cross. "In my singles match, I lost the first set, but Coach [Marc] Powell helped me turn things around and pull out the win."
Xie and Zia dominated their three sets to tie the overall score at 3–3. It was all up to fourth-year veteran Ethan Milvasky to break the tie for the Mustangs. Milvasky won the first set 6–4 but lost the next set 7–5.
The competition boiled down to one final set, and with a banner on the line, Milvasky delivered, winning 7–5 and putting the Mustangs atop of the Varsity Blues.
"I've never had a comeback like that and to do it in my last [championships] and bring my team to nationals is an amazing feeling," said Milavsky. "The support from the team during the match made all the difference."
The men earned their 23rd OUA banner in program history and will be heading to the Canadian University Tennis Championship in the summer of 2023.
“It was a huge uphill battle, but all the boys passed the gut check and I couldn't be more proud of them for it,” said Mustangs men’s tennis head coach Anthony Glavanic.
CHAMPIONS 🎾The @WesternMustangs take home both the women's and men's titles at the 2022 #OUA Tennis Championships! 🏆📸 Siddh Jain#WeAreONE | #BannerSeason pic.twitter.com/zw1qNS3ZSd— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) October 10, 2022
The women’s team dominated early in their competition, earning 7–0 wins over both the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Waterloo to send them to the championship match against the team who beat them at last year’s OUA finals — U of T.
In the championship game, the Mustangs dropped all the doubles matches to give the Varsity Blues a 1–0 lead heading into women’s singles.
"We lost the doubles point the last time we played [Toronto], so we knew we could pull out the win relying on our singles performances." said Mustangs women’s tennis co-head coach Maciek Gebczynski. "Despite not winning the doubles point, the girls were playing well, so we told them if they kept that level of play up, they could take the championship."
The Varsity Blues would win the next two singles matches to put them ahead 3–0 and place the Mustangs on the verge of elimination.
But against all odds, Western rallied back and completed an impressive comeback with wins from first-years Lauryn Son, Grace Whitley and Anna Mockoviack, and third-year Carley Citron to win the gold medal game 4–3.
"My singles match was a battle. I didn't know it was also the determining match." said Citron. "I was fighting so hard for every point, especially being down 6–5 in the second set. Coming back and winning the match is a feeling I will never forget."
The championship win was the women’s first OUA banner since 2018. They will now go on to join the men’s team at nationals this coming summer.
“The players really earned these wins,” said Mustangs women’s co-head coach Chantal Forristal. “Toronto is a great team and a hard-fought win in a rematch always feels a little bit sweeter."
