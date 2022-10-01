The Mustangs overwhelmed the Marauders 47–14 on the road and improved to 5–0 on Saturday, continuing their command of the OUA and U Sports this season.
Western University quarterback Evan Hillock was lights out, throwing for 332 yards, two touchdowns and completing 84 per cent of his passes.
Hillock continues to lead Ontario University Athletics in passing touchdowns with 13 and has yet to throw an interception through five games.
Hillock's first touchdown of the game came in the first quarter on a 62-yarder reeled in by receiver Griffin Campbell. Campbell gained 96 yards on only four receptions during the game.
"It looked like one-on-one on the field. I cheated my split out a little bit so I had some extra room on the end breaker," said Campbell about his long touchdown reception. "Evan [Hillock] put the ball a little bit behind me. I always trust where he puts the ball so I turned outside, had a bunch of room, got some great blocks and away we went."
Receivers Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and Justin Nickson also had a day — Magnaye-Jones earned 85 yards on six receptions and Nickson caught a touchdown in the second quarter.
🏈 TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!!Evan Hillock pump fakes and finds Justin Nickson all alone in the end zone.2ND QUARTER l 14:17 remainingWES l 16MAC l 0#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsMAC pic.twitter.com/SD8823oNWj— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 1, 2022
McMaster University’s defence had no answers for the Mustangs, who exhausted them 33–0 in the first half. Running back Keon Edwards continued to prove he’s the best in the OUA, rushing for 107 yards. Edwards has yet to rush for less than 100 yards in a game this season.
Western’s dominant win is even more impressive, knowing that McMaster came into this game having the second-best defence in the league — right behind the No. 1 Mustangs.
Marauders quarterback Andreas Dueck did the best he could against a stout Mustangs defence, throwing for only 179 yards and one touchdown. Western kept McMaster's running game at bay all day, holding the Marauders to just 47 rushing yards.
"I was most pleased with how well our defence played," said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall. "McMaster can throw the football, they were going to test us and mix it up and play an offence we haven't seen a lot of, so our defence kept getting the ball back to us and giving our offence lots of chances, and we started to move."
🏈 BBBRRRRUUUCCCEEE!!!Bruce Maas gets his hand in the passing lane and knocks that one down.2ND QUARTER l 1:44 remainingWES l 26MAC l 0#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsMAC pic.twitter.com/PJLN17ReWT— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 1, 2022
The Mustangs’ undefeated streak stays alive with the victory, and with only three games left in the regular season, they have a chance to go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2019.
As it stands, the Queen’s University Golden Gaels and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees — both won their week six matchups on Saturday — trail right behind the Mustangs in the OUA standings, each with a 5–1 record.
Western look to continue their undefeated streak against the 3–3 University of Toronto Varsity Blues ahead of Thanksgiving weekend on Oct. 7. This will be the first time the two teams will have met since the 2015 season.
