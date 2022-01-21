Hockey is for everyone, but not everyone has equal access to play.
Many children dream of playing in the National Hockey League but it isn’t financially viable for all Canadians to lace up skates anymore.
The price of hockey participation has skyrocketed over the past 10 to 15 years. A family would have to spend an average of $1,627 on team registration alone to play at a high level of minor hockey in London. These numbers don’t account for other fees like tryout costs, which range from $120 to $170, depending on the level of competition.
Many former minor hockey players at Western University like fourth-year computer science student Cameron Arnold and fifth-year English literature and language student Darienne Martin have been lucky enough to grow up playing on the ice, but this isn’t a reality for everyone.
“It makes me feel very grateful to have been able to play hockey growing up,” says Arnold. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a middle-class family. Sports were easily accessible to me and I had the opportunity to play the sport I love.”
The funding doesn’t stop after these overhead costs.
The safest, top-of-the-line equipment from helmets to jocks are upwards of $2,500 for skaters. If players are looking for discounted or used items, they’ll still have to pay over $900 upfront.
The cost of equipment is higher for goalies, with pads reaching the cost of $2,000 — the average goalie equipment totals nearly $5,000.
The sport is becoming unaffordable for many lower to middle-class families, creating an exclusive culture surrounding hockey and making it a “rich man’s game.”
Martin, a former goalie, says the sport has taught her many life lessons.
“Hockey has taught me how to play as a team. I find myself fortunate enough to have been in the position where I was able to play hockey,” Martin explains.
But many Canadians may never get the same opportunity. Only 22 per cent of Canadian children between the ages of five and 14 play hockey. This is almost half the amount of Canadian children who play soccer — 42 per cent.
NHL players have spoken about this issue in recent years, highlighting the lack of affordability in hockey.
Joe Thornton, a St. Thomas, Ont. native and Florida Panthers forward, mentioned in an interview with The New York Times how his parents wouldn’t be able to afford today’s minor league hockey costs. Samuel Girard, a Colorado Avalanche defenceman, also recalled how his brother had to quit playing because his parents couldn’t pay to have two children in minor league hockey.
While some children are lucky to play, there are many potential superstars who don’t have the financial means to do so.
“It is sad to see that not everyone can play this sport,” says Martin. “I was lucky to have been in a position where I was able to play hockey and grow up playing the sport I enjoyed but it is depressing that not everyone has this opportunity.”
