The Mustangs women’s basketball team began their back-to-back home weekend with a 81–72 win over the Thunderwolves on Friday, followed by a 63–54 loss to the Gryphons on Saturday in their final games before the winter break.
Western University got off to a slow start Friday night as the Lakehead University Thunderwolves got an early lead. The Mustangs kept it close, but the Thunderwolves led 22–19 at the end of the first quarter.
Things quickly turned for the Mustangs when in the second quarter they racked up 26 points, including 11 from fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure. Lakehead scored only 15 points this quarter, giving Western a 45–37 lead.
“When we were able to go to a little bit of zone pressure and turn them over, it allowed us to score off our defence,” said Mustangs head coach Nate McKibbon on the team’s second quarter.
Western began the third quarter with 14 unanswered points, getting them a large lead which they maintained the rest of the game. The Mustangs held onto their lead and emerged victorious with their final win of the fall semester.
W 🏀 FINALWestern picked up a win on Friday night against the Lakehead Thunderwolves. Ariane Saumure led the Mustangs in scoring putting up 24 points. LAK - 72WES - 81#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #LAKvsWES pic.twitter.com/dW0Ttf1Trj— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) December 3, 2022
Second-year wing and forward Sarah Harvey said their success after the first quarter was created by their ability to play off of each other’s energy.
“When people have individual success, that translates to team success,” said Harvey. “When people go on runs, you feed off that energy and we can really get going as a team.”
Western couldn’t replicate their success from Friday night, suffering their third loss of the season to the University of Guelph Gryphons on Saturday.
Western was down going into the second half but crawled back to tie the game at 35 apiece in the third. Guelph shot better from the field, but only outshot Western by 1.9 per cent.
But this glimmer of hope wouldn’t last long for the Mustangs as the Gryphons went on a 7–0 run and reclaimed the lead by the end of the third quarter.
“We didn't rise to the occasion when we had our opportunities,” said McKibbon.
The Gryphons took the lead from five to nine points in difference and won the game 63–54.
W🏀 FINAL At the end of the final quarter, the Mustangs had not been able to close the gap, and they fell to Guelph by 9 points. The highest scoring player for Western of the night was Ariane Saumure with 25 points.GUE - 63WES - 54#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #GUEvsWES pic.twitter.com/OyiKjkXANT— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) December 4, 2022
Saumure scored a game-high 25 points for the Mustangs in the loss.
Going into the new year, third-year forward Morgan Tamminga said the team needs to focus on the little things.
Morgan Tamminga on the team's priorities over the break: "We're gonna regroup going into the summer break and get into the gym. Everyone needs to get healed up from some injuries and things."— Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) December 4, 2022
“There’s little fixable things like tagging and always getting up on someone. Just little things like that and consistently doing them,” Tamminga said.
The Mustangs play next in the new year, scheduled to face the University of Windsor Lancers two days before the school year resumes on Jan. 7, 2023 at 2 p.m..
