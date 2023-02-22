The Mustangs women’s basketball team closed out their regular season on a high note, beating the Golden Hawks 69–63 on Saturday night.
Finishing the Ontario University Athletics regular season with an 11–11 record, Western University looks ahead to their playoff game Wednesday as they head to Toronto, Ont. to face the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold.
The Mustangs outscored the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 23–14 in the fourth quarter, carrying them to victory.
As part of their annual seniors night celebrations, the Mustangs honoured five graduating players, four of which are on the active roster.
Western will face TMU Wednesday to open their playoff schedule. They lost 95–65 to the Bold in the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 28.
Heroic fourth quarter carries Mustangs
The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter trailing 49–46, before exploding for 23 points to pull off the comeback.
Fifth-year forward Brett Fischer showed off her defensive prowess with a highlight-reel block in the final minute to hold off the Golden Hawks. Both teams were evenly-matched in shooting throughout the night, and Western narrowly out-rebounded Laurier 42–39.
Fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure led the Mustangs with 17 points in the game, and tied Fischer with a team-high 12 rebounds.
W🏀 FINALThe Mustangs ride a 23-14 fourth quarter en route to a 69-63 win over Laurier, including this Brett Fischer emphatic block.WLU l 63WES l 69Stay tuned for playoff details to come at https://t.co/RWXW7eC83R #RunWithUs #WLUvsWES pic.twitter.com/jM69TJ77Xq— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 19, 2023
Western honours five graduating players
Fischer, Saumure, fourth-year forward Morgan Tamminga, fifth-year wing Melanie Cloutier and former forward Jenna Lawrence were all honoured for Seniors Night.
Fischer and Saumure have been reliable contributors this season. Both players have started all of Western’s 22 games.
Saumure leads the team in multiple statistical categories, averaging 18.8 points per game and 4.3 steals per game, while playing just over 33 minutes per game. Fischer has been reliable defensively, averaging 7.2 rebounds per game and is second on the team in playing time, averaging nearly 30 minutes on the court per game.
Lawrence did not play this season, but was a member of the team from fall 2018 to spring 2022.
W🏀 Following the game Saturday night, we recognized 5 members of the program who are graduating this year including Brett Fischer, Ariane Saumure, Melanie Cloutier, Morgan Tamminga and Jenna Lawrence.#AlwaysAMustang #RunWithUs #WesternMustangs pic.twitter.com/Ll4UIaM933— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 20, 2023
Mustangs face Bold in preliminary round
As the 10th seed in the conference, the Mustangs will face the Bold Wednesday on the road. In the teams’ lone meeting this season, TMU blew out Western in a 30-point victory, getting out-performed at both ends of the court.
After conquering the regular season, reaching the #OUA summit and hoisting the #CritelliCup is just a few more wins away, but only one of the remaining contenders can do the honours.🏀Who. Ya. Got? 🤔#WeAreONE | #QuestForTheCup pic.twitter.com/tEFKBEMGEr— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) February 19, 2023
Tip-off is at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ont. at 6 p.m..
