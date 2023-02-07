The Mustangs women’s basketball team won 76–70 against the Lions at home on Saturday evening.
It wasn’t an easy win for Western University as they fought resistance from the York University Lions.
Despite a tight third quarter, with the lead switching five times, Western came back strong in the final frame to hold the six-point lead for their first win since Jan. 27.
“Almost everybody, on every play touched the ball,” said fifth-year forward Brett Fischer of the team effort as a whole.
Fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure, Fischer and second-year wing and forward Sarah Harvey led the Mustangs in shots with 29, 15 and 12, respectively.
The first quarter started strong for Western, who had an 11–0 run and held a 15-point lead at the four-minute mark. A late surge by York near the end of the quarter cut Western’s lead but the Mustangs held on to end the first quarter up 18–10.
“They shared the ball better than we have,” said Mustangs head coach Nate McKibbon. “I thought we got off to a great start and defended for a full 40 [minutes].”
Saumure stood out in the first quarter, banking in 12 of the Mustangs’ 18 points.
The Mustangs and Lions had more back-and-forth action in the second quarter, but Western held their lead. A 12–0 run by York and many missed shots from Western gave the Lions their first lead of the game in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to gain the advantage for the rest of the game.
The Mustangs are nearing the end of the regular season with a few games left. Their next matchup is against the University of Waterloo Warriors in Waterloo, Ont. on Wednesday at 11 a.m..
