Just when the Mustangs women’s basketball team was back on track after a dominant 80–54 win over the Ridgebacks on Friday, the team turned in its worst loss of the season, a 100–59 blowout against the Golden Gaels.
After starting the season on a six-game winning streak, Western University fell into a 1–5 slump before heading into the weekend. Strong shooting from around the court and capitalizing on turnovers helped the Mustangs beat the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks on Friday, helping Western get back into the win column.
But the Mustangs were out-rebounded and out-scored from the field and three-point line in Saturday’s blowout loss to the Queen’s University Golden Gaels.
The weekend’s big storylines:
With the Mustangs struggling as of late, Friday night’s 26-point win was a reminder of the team’s scoring potential. Shooting 42.1 per cent from the field and 69.2 per cent from the foul line, Western took full advantage of a struggling Ontario Tech team to break up their recent slide.
A 41–point beatdown by Queen’s on Saturday night sent Western home with a split on the road trip, and the Mustangs’ third loss this calendar year. The Mustangs were out-performed in every statistical category except for steals and free throws.
Western will head back on the road this weekend as they are scheduled to take on the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and Toronto Metropolitan University Bold in another back-to-back.
Back in the win column
Western outscored Ontario Tech 20–5 in the first quarter Friday and didn’t look back. The squad extended their lead to a game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs also put up 23 steals and six blocks, while the Ridgebacks coughed up 29 turnovers in a statistical rout.
Second-year wing and forward Sarah Harvey led the Mustangs in scoring, putting up 20 points in the win over the Ridgebacks. Fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure led the team defensively, collecting nine steals and seven defensive rebounds.
W🏀 FINALWestern takes a 26 point lead over the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks, led by Sarah Harvey who put up 20 points and 6 rebounds. WES - 80ONT - 54#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsONT pic.twitter.com/wHxxDNRqVR— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 21, 2023
God save the Mustangs
Saturday night’s game painted a different image.
Saumure led Western in scoring with 15 points, but was one of two Mustangs players to hit double digits in scoring. She was also the only Mustang to record more than one steal in the game, totalling eight.
The Golden Gaels doubled up the Mustangs in defensive rebounding 30–15 and outscored Western in every quarter.
W 🏀 FINALIt was a hard fought match from both teams tonight as the Mustangs fell to the Queen’s Gaels in Kingston by 41 points. WES - 59QUE - 100#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsQUE pic.twitter.com/2Kxmt1gMrr— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 22, 2023
What’s next?
This Friday, the Mustangs will have an opportunity to get back to their winning ways as they face the struggling Varsity Blues, who are currently 4–12 and on a two-game losing streak. Tip off is at 6 p.m..
On Saturday, Western will play the .500 Bold at 4 p.m..
Both games will be played in Toronto as the Mustangs will close out four straight on the road.
