The Mustangs women’s curling team had their season ended this past weekend when they fell to the Marauders 7–3 in the Ontario University Athletics quarterfinal in Oshawa, Ont..
Western University played a clean quarterfinal and kept it tight in the first few ends, but the McMaster University Marauders took over. The Mustangs conceded to the eventual OUA champions after seven ends.
“We were outplayed and tired out from our long day with short turnarounds between each game played,” said fourth-year skip Erin McLean. “[McMaster] deserved the win as they played amazing and missed very little.”
In their first game of the tournament, Western gave up a 7–3 lead to the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold. It was in the last three ends when multiple missed shots piled up for the Mustangs. The Bold took advantage of the Mustangs' strategic breakdown and came back to win 10–7 in seven ends.
Western finished the day defeating the host, the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks, 7–2 to draw even at 1–1 on Friday.
“Honestly, we struggled in our second game Friday evening,” said fourth-year Alexandra Szeller. “Luckily, our opponents were a younger team and did not punish us for our mistakes as much as some of the more experienced teams would have, so we still came out with a win.”
The Mustangs’ Friday success carried them into Saturday afternoon, where they defeated the University of Windsor Lancers 9–4. Despite the victory, the team struggled right out of the gate.
Western couldn’t find their rhythm and made very few shots. But quickly, the Mustangs turned things around by the fourth-end break. Szeller described it as their “TSN turning point.”
“That game was proof to ourselves and the other teams that we can finish strong and that we were still in the competition,” said Szeller.
They followed up that victory with another win over the Carleton University Ravens 7–6 in eight ends. The Mustangs held on throughout the back-and-forth game, making it out of the round-robin with an impressive 3–1 record, despite a disastrous first game.
“The message learned was if we want to succeed, we have to keep up our energy and play well throughout the entire game to win,” said McLean.
Although the Mustangs didn’t return to London as OUA champions, Szeller is proud of what the team accomplished this year.
“The other teams were probably not expecting us to make it to playoffs based on our records in previous years,” said Szeller. “It was a goal we set for ourselves and I am so proud the team's dedication, eagerness and positive attitudes allowed us to reach it.”
Although the Mustangs women’s curling team’s season has come to a close, the men’s team is set to compete in the OUA championships this upcoming weekend. Teams will be facing off for the conference title in Peterborough, Ont. this Friday, with the Trent University Excalibur hosting.
