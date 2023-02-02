The Mustangs women’s hockey team struggled this past weekend, losing 4–1 to the Varsity Blues on Friday and 7–3 against the n Bold on Saturday evening at Thompson Arena.
Weekend’s biggest storylines:
On Saturday evening, Western University suffered their worst period of the season — trailing 4–0 after the game’s opening frame.
The Mustangs powerplay struggled this weekend, allowing four powerplay goals between their two matchups.
But for a team that has struggled to find consistent scoring, the Mustangs saw four different players find the scoresheet this past weekend.
Friday night letdown
On Friday night, the Mustangs found themselves trailing just over three minutes into the first period. Despite a tying goal from second-year forward Elizabeth Gauthier only 11 minutes later, the Mustangs fell apart in the second period when the University of Toronto Varsity Blues scored a pair of goals 21 seconds apart.
Eventually, the Varsity Blues would ice the game when fourth-year defenceman Madelyn Walsh scored an unassisted goal with just over 10 minutes remaining in the third period.
The Mustangs struggled to gain any momentum in the final frame, only managing to test Varsity Blues fourth-year goaltender Erica Fryer six times in the third period. In net for the Mustangs was first-year goaltender Ella Brabrook, who recorded 19 saves in her second start of the season.
Saturday night blowout
Thanks to two power play goals, including one from Toronto Metropolitan University Bold third-year forward Emily Baxter with 36 seconds remaining in the first, Western found themselves trailing 4–0 after the opening frame.
After trading goals in the second period, the Mustangs appeared eager for a comeback after first-year forward Haylie Kirkpatrick scored a rare power play goal for the team. Shortly after, the Bold took advantage of their own power play when third-year defenceman Abby DeCorby made the lead 6–2.
Mustangs fourth-year goaltender Kaitlyn Booth returned to the net after resting on Saturday night, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 10 shots in the first period. Relieving her was second-year goaltender Emma Catalano who made 13 saves in her first appearance of the season.
The team’s would go on to score one apiece in the final 10 minutes of the game and the Mustangs would eventually lose 7–3.
Looking ahead
Western plays two important games against the Brock University Badgers and the University of Waterloo Warriors next weekend. The Mustangs will host the Badgers Friday at 7 p.m. before hitting the road to the Columbia Icefield Arena in Waterloo, Ont., where they’ll face the Warriors on Saturday night at 7 p.m..
The Mustangs are currently sitting one point up on the Badgers in the fourth and final playoff position in the Ontario University Athletics west division.
