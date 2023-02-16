The Mustangs women’s hockey team split a doubleheader series this weekend, falling to the Ridgebacks 4–2 before turning things around Saturday for a massive 3–1 win over the Golden Gaels, keeping them in the race for the final playoff spot.
Weekend’s biggest storylines
- Despite some fantastic play Friday night, Western University’s penalty trouble and a lack of scoring opportunities handed the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks a victory.
- With strong goaltending from fourth-year Kaitlyn Booth and three perfectly placed shots, the Mustangs bounced back to defeat the Queen’s University Golden Gaels 3–1 on Saturday.
Friday night duel
On Friday night, the Mustangs travelled to Oshawa, Ont. for a crucial game against the Ridgebacks.
All tied up entering the third, the game could have gone either way, but it was the Ridgebacks who broke the tie. With less than thirty seconds remaining, Western fourth-year forward Hannah Irwin took a tripping penalty — giving Ontario Tech just what they needed to get another as they added an empty netter to win 4–2
After starting the game slowly, the Mustangs ran into penalty trouble, taking three in the first period. With the Ridgebacks having possession for most of the first, they capitalized on a chance to go up 1–0 when Ridgebacks second-year defenceman Paige Wagner scored her first goal of the season.
The Mustangs re-grouped with a goal from second-year forward Adeline Kristoff. Kristoff’s seventh of the season leads the team in goals. The teams would trade two more goals to close out the second period before Western would eventually lose in the final frame.
A classic rivalry
Heading into Saturday’s game, the Mustangs needed a win to keep them in the race for the final playoff spot in the Ontario University Athletics west division.
The Gaels were flying in the third period, but a backhand goal in close by third-year forward Sophie Young gave the Mustangs a 2–0 lead. Queen’s would get one back before first-year forward Haylie Kirkpatrick iced things for Western on a solo rush, and finished with an excellent shot.
The first period was slow for both teams, with the Mustangs outshooting the Gaels 12–9, but neither team lit up the lamp.
In the second, Western got their break when Queen’s received a body-checking penalty late in the period. Mustangs fourth-year forward Brooke DiCicco curled off the boards into the top of the slot and fired the puck past a screened fourth-year goalie Lexi Giorgi for a crucial goal to give Western momentum heading into the third period.
Booth had a superb game, stopping 37 of 38 shots.
What’s next?
The Mustangs’ playoff hopes are not entirely lost despite their Friday night defeat.
Western currently sits in their division’s fourth and final playoff spot, while the Brock University Badgers trail behind them with one game in hand.
The Mustangs play the Badgers Friday night in the final game of their season. Western will host Brock at home in Thompson Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m..
