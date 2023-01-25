The Mustangs women’s hockey team drew even in a weekend set, losing 4–1 to the Varsity Blues on Friday night. But Western got back in the win column on Monday when they shut out the Lions 2–0.
Here are the weekend’s biggest storylines:
Western University scored a powerplay goal in each of their games this weekend, including the game-winning goal against the York University Lions on Monday night.
Mustangs fourth-year goaltender Kaitlyn Booth secured her fourth shutout of the season on Monday night, stopping all 17 shots in the victory.
Singing the blues
On Friday night, the Mustangs were tasked with squaring up against the best Ontario University Athletics women’s hockey team this season. Despite the University of Toronto Varsity Blues’ impressive record, it was Western who scored first when fourth-year defenceman Sarah Irwin recorded her first goal of the season on the powerplay.
From there, the Mustangs couldn’t contain a Varsity Blues attack that scored two second period goals. While the Mustangs outshot the Varsity Blues in the third period, their comeback attempt fell short when UofT second-year forward Aili McKeown gave her team a convincing 4–1 lead.
Western went on to take a minor penalty with six minutes remaining in the third period, and the Varsity Blues held on for their first victory over the Mustangs this season.
Monday night shutout
On Monday night, Western faced the opposite against York — a team currently second-last in the OUA. As expected, the Mustangs drew first blood when first-year defenceman Emma Campbell banged home a power play marker for her first goal of the season.
Moments later, the Mustangs extended their lead when second-year forward Avry Pederson made it a 2–0 hockey game with the lone goal from a Mustangs forward this weekend.
On the back end, Kaitlyn Booth weathered a flurry of shots from the Lions in the second period en route to the shutout. This marked the second time Booth has shutout the Lions this season.
While the Mustangs powerplay stole the show this weekend, the penalty kill also improved in Monday's game — shutting the Lions down in all four of their attempts.
Looking ahead
Western is gearing up to host UofT for a rematch on Friday night at 7 p.m.. On Saturday, the Mustangs will take on the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold in London at 4 p.m..
