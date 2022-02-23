The Western University Mustangs women’s hockey team downed the Brock University Badgers 4–3 in overtime, thanks to a goal from captain Emma Suitor.
The captain’s game winner was on the power play after a roughing penalty on Badgers forward Carley Blomberg. The Mustangs were forced into overtime after a late goal from the Badgers with 62 seconds left on the clock.
“Emily Ignagni had it at the point and Madi Desrosier had the first shot but then it came right to my stick and it was lucky enough. My lungs still hurt from screaming after,” said Suitor.
Ignagni had a three-point night, opening up the scoring in the first period and recording two assists later in the game. Mustangs goaltender Kaitlyn Booth faced 31 shots on Saturday afternoon, but was able to hold the Badgers to just three goals.
“Hopefully they can keep burying them and I can keep trying to keep them out,” said Booth. “If we keep putting out performances like tonight, we’re going to be a real contender in the playoffs.”
Western had a two-goal lead going into the second period, before Brock’s Emma Irwin scored twice to tie the game up.
The women put up 21 shots on net, earning their third win in a row. Assistant coach Blair Webster said the team’s focus is to put up more shots, creating scoring opportunities.
“We’ve come out this week with three goals in both games [against Brock] and two wins. The girls are pumped and we’re going to finish the season as strong as we can,” said Webster. “We’ve set high goals for the program and this game shows we’re moving in the right direction. The focus and energy is there and they showed it in overtime.”
The team now sits at a 3–5 record on the season after a month-long pause on Ontario University Athletics’ winter sports due to coronavirus health and safety.
This was the women’s last face-off against the Badgers for the 2021-22 season. They go back on the road on Thursday against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at 7 p.m..
