The Mustangs women’s hockey team brought home two wins this weekend, defeating the Warriors 4–2 and the Badgers 1–0 on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak.
On Friday, Western University took on the University of Waterloo Warriors at the Columbia Icefield in Waterloo, Ont.. The game began with a goal from Warriors second-year forward Kassidy McCarthy within the first minute of the opening period.
Mustangs second-year defenceman Kennedy Ward tied up the game 1–1 not long after, scoring her first goal of the season.
Despite the second period beginning with a powerplay for Western, they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and allowed a tipped-in goal shortly after. The Mustangs eventually found themselves a player down and second-year forward Adeline Kristoff scored on a short-handed breakaway to even the score once again.
Western brought the game home in the last few minutes of play as second-year forward Madelaine DesRosier found the back of the net. The Warriors pulled their goalie and Mustangs first-year forward Haylie Kirkpatrick scored an empty net goal to win the game 4–2.
The Mustangs completed their weekend sweep on Saturday at Canada Games Park in St. Catharines, Ont. against the Brock University Badgers. The first and second periods were left goalless as both teams were unable to capitalize on their power plays.
Western finally got on the board during the third period when Mustangs fourth-year defenceman Sarah Irwin scored her first goal of the season. The Badgers were unable to get past Mustangs fourth-year goalie Kaitlyn Booth who earned her third shutout of the season.
Western will look to extend their winning streak against the University of Guelph Gryphons at the Gryphon Center in Guelph, Ont. Friday at 7:30 p.m..
