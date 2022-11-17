The Mustangs women’s hockey team defeated the Golden Hawks 3–0 last Thursday, but were shutout by the Warriors in a 1–0 defeat on Saturday night.
On Thursday night, Western University was led by fourth-year goaltender Kaitlyn Booth. Booth stopped all of the 19 shots thrown towards the Mustangs goal, including a game-high seven third period saves to secure the victory.
Western scored their first three goals after being shutout in two straight games since Oct. 29. Fourth-year forward Emma Suitor scored the game winning goal, intercepting a Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks clearing attempt, and dangling two oppositions for her first point of the season.
On Saturday night, the Mustangs conceded the game’s first and only goal with 38 seconds remaining in the opening frame. University of Waterloo Warriors second-year forward Tatum James took advantage of a Western slashing penalty for her fifth goal of the season.
Booth was strong in net for the Mustangs once again, facing 20 shots throughout the 60 minutes, but her teammates were unable to capitalize on five power play opportunities.
The loss marked the third shutout loss for Western this season.
Looking ahead, the Mustangs will play a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday night against the University of Windsor Lancers. Puck drop of the first half of the doubleheader is at 7 p.m. in Windsor, Ont..
