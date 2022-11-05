The Mustangs women’s rowing team won their ninth consecutive OUA championship while the men’s team won silver at the Royal Henley Rowing Course in St. Catharine’s, Ont. last weekend.
Western University’s women’s team had a dominant performance last Saturday, defending their Ontario University Athletics championship for the ninth consecutive year. The women’s team finished with 486 points — well ahead of the second place Queen’s University Golden Gaels, who finished with 258 points.
The women’s team was headed by third-year Mallory Orr and second-years Hayley Conrad and Gabby Yarema, who set the tone throughout the day for the Mustangs.
The women’s team faced some adversity early in the morning, when fog forced schedule cancellations.
“The team handled the last minute changes well and kept the focus on what we could control,” said Mustangs women’s head coach Matthew Waddell. “[The team had] great communication and preparation in meetings the night before the event. This was our team’s best regatta of the season by far.”
Western’s men’s rowing team put up a good fight against the defending champion — the Brock University Badgers — finishing with 402 points and a silver medal finish, just 86 points behind Brock.
The Mustangs finished the weekend with seven podium finishes — three gold, two silver and two bronze. This was the 30th OUA championship in the program’s history.
Western is now preparing for the Canadian National Championships in St. Catharines, Ont. on Saturday.
