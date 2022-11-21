The Mustangs volleyball teams closed out their first road trip this weekend with the men’s volleyball team falling 3–0 and 3–1 to the Lions and the women’s team sweeping York 3–2 and 3–1.
Western University’s men’s team put up a fight on Friday, with third-year left-side hitter Jason Guy recording 12 kills and second-year middle hitter Jonah Millard recording seven.
But the Mustangs couldn’t defeat the York University Lions, falling in three straight sets 25–21, 25–19 and 25–20.
Saturday night painted a similar picture for the men’s team as they were unable to mount a comeback. The Mustangs won their first set 25–16, but dropped three straight 25–23, 25–15 and 27–25.
Western lost the game 3–1 and headed home from Toronto without a point. The team currently sits at 2–3 this season.
The Mustangs women’s team had a better weekend, taking home a 3–2 win on Friday. Western lost the first and fourth sets, but won the second and third.
In the deciding set, the Mustangs won 15–7 as second-year outside hitter Jaeya Brach gave Western the match point with an ace.
Coming off Friday’s win, the Mustangs started off with an impressive 25–16 first set on Saturday. York came back, winning the second set, but Western went on to finish the game by winning 25–23 in the third and 25–14 in the final set.
Fifth-year outside hitter Janelle Albert hit 19 kills and two aces, while Brach had 11 kills of her own.
The Mustangs return home to host the Trent University Excalibur at Alumni Hall on Friday and Sunday. Trent’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams are both winless this season.
The women’s team is looking to continue their winning streak at 6 p.m. while the men’s team look to rebound at 8 p.m..
