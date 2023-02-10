The Mustangs women’s volleyball team shared victories with the Golden Gaels this weekend, losing 3–2 on Friday night, before taking Saturday night’s match 3–1.
Weekend’s biggest storylines
Despite leading the Queen’s University Golden Gaels in most categories including total points on Friday night, Western University couldn’t secure a victory.
In Saturday’s game, the Mustangs had three players reach double-digit points in a convincing win.
Friday night collapse
In Friday night’s match, the Mustangs won the opening set 25–13. After having narrowly lost the second set, the Mustangs looked to regain control after winning the third set 25–16.
Thanks to fifth-year outside hitter Janelle Albert scoring 28.5 points in the match, Western was preparing for a victory at the Queen’s Athletic and Recreation Centre in Kingston, Ont..
During the ensuing sets, the Mustangs ran into trouble when the Gaels found ways to limit Albert’s offensive prowess in the game’s final moments. Western’s next-leading scorer was second-year right side hitter Rachel Gray, who scored 8.5 points.
The Mustangs fell to the Gaels, losing both the fourth and fifth sets.
Saturday night revenge
Western exacted revenge on Queen’s on Saturday night, gaining some much-needed depth scoring. While Albert led the Mustangs with 17 points, fourth-year outside hitter Devin Gerth and first-year middle Ava Ebert scored a combined 26 points in the victory.
In similar fashion, Western won the first and third sets handily. While it looked like the Gaels were primed for another comeback, the Mustangs scored key points in a gutsy 27–25 fourth set takedown.
Part of the Mustangs’ dominance can be credited to their nine serving aces in the match, including four from Ebert, who scored 10 points.
Looking ahead
This weekend, Western will play their final regular season home game at Alumni Hall. The team hosts the McMaster University Marauders on Friday in a 6 p.m. showdown.
While the Mustangs are sitting third in the Ontario University Athletics standings with 28 points, the Marauders are trailing closely behind with 26 and a game in hand.
