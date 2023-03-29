Nickelback and stopwatches: How Mustang goalies fight gameday stress

While the Mustangs women’s hockey team prepares to take the ice, fourth-year goaltender Kaitlyn Booth sits in the locker room, waiting for her moment.
After dominating the Ontario University Athletics over the past two seasons, you’d expect that Booth is focused on stopping pucks — but following her watch’s digital clock is one of the most important keys to her gameday.
Yes, pre-game rituals and superstitions are part of her game.
“I don’t get dressed until 15 minutes before on-ice warmup,” says Booth. “If we finish off-ice warm ups 40 minutes before and I have to sit in the dressing room for 20 minutes … I will literally look at my watch and I will not get dressed until 15 minutes before.”
While every athlete has their routines, goalies have a reputation for having their own quirky habits. After all, there aren't many athletes who have human conversations with painted red metal posts.
Marc-André Fleury speaks to his goalposts in both English and French. 🥺Here's the wholesome reason why. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ySdpVYEWha— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2023
But for an incredibly mentally demanding position, it’s important for most goalies to enter their own world of focus before settling in between the pipes. As the last line of defence, it’s often the goaltender taking ownership for a team’s struggles. To the casual fan, it’s these masked menaces who appear to be the reason for every loss.
Third-year Mustangs men’s hockey goaltender Dylan Myskiw has learned valuable lessons from his experience as a goalie — particularly the pressure of having all eyes on him.
“It’s definitely one of those [positions] where you’re in the spotlight. There’s only one of you out there and you’re battling against the other guy,” explains Myskiw.
Regardless of the pressure, Myskiw believes he’s unique among goalies for not having strict pre-game rituals. He says rather than buying into superstitions, he puts together a consistent routine.
“If you watch me, it’s always going to be the same,” he says. “I do put on my right [equipment] first but it’s not because I think I’m going to play better this way, it’s just that everything has come to being routine and easy, where I’m not thinking and I’m just kind of doing.”
Myskiw believes the best remedy to stress is staying out of his head. In his case, that strategy features Chad Kroeger, the lead singer of Nickelback and Myskiw’s pregame anthem: “Animals.”
“I just kinda sit back and do my own thing,” he says. “I’m not going to sit with my head down the whole time.”
Booth echoes that her pre-game routines and attitudes are key to performance on the ice.
“I like to make jokes with my teammates before the game, to keep things light,” she says. “When I go into the game with a loose mindset, that’s when I play my best.”
A goalie’s stress is inevitable, and all of them deal with that stress differently — there’s no one size fits all strategy.
According to Mustangs women's goaltending coach Eric Rogers, the most important part of a goalie’s mentality is their reaction to making mistakes — like letting in the early goal.
Patrick Roy, one of the greatest goaltenders in National Hockey League history, only recorded 66 shutouts in his 1,003 games starting for the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. The point is that goalies are rarely perfect and as a result, they have to struggle through multiple goals against on most nights.
For Rogers, this means goaltending is about perseverance, and he stresses this to his student athletes with one word — battle.
“If your mind’s racing or you’re worrying about your routine being off, just try and battle,” explains Rogers. “Most of them have the instincts and if they can just stop overthinking, they can just do it naturally.”
Today, hockey coaches are looking for goalies who can keep a level-head. After admittedly being too emotional in his own playing days, Rogers has instilled a “business as usual” mentality into the goaltenders he mentors today.
“I’m sure a lot of coaches would agree that most coaches want a calm goalie in the net,” he says. “They let in a goal, whatever, they move on. They make a huge save, whatever, they’re not pumped up, showboating.”
“They’re just business as usual.”
While Rogers suggested a number of strategies to succeed in the blue paint, he acknowledges every goaltender’s personality is different.
Even between the two starting goaltenders for the Mustangs, both have different perspectives on coping with the limelight. From their play style to their pre-games, each of them forges their own identity between the pipes.
