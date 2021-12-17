Ontario University Athletics has announced the temporary pause of all university sports until Jan. 24. Winter and two-semester sports were originally scheduled to resume on Jan. 6.
The pause includes all sports programming including scrimmages, exhibition games, tournaments, regular season competitions and championships.
“This decision and corresponding timeline have been established in an effort to better allow member institutions to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student-life programming and allow for student-athletes to have sufficient time to properly train and prepare for the winter championship stretch run,” the conference said in a statement.
Gord Grace, OUA president and chief executive officer, told the Gazette earlier this month that if a pause were to happen, the league would try and pick up where the teams left off.
The OUA’s statement also mentioned that the pause may be extended depending on the state of the pandemic in the new year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest