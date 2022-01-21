Ontario University Athletics plans for member schools to return to training on Jan. 31 with league-based competition resuming on Feb. 9.
The dates were released earlier this afternoon in a statement by the OUA, in response to the Ontario government’s gradual re-opening plan.
The league had been on a temporary pause of all programming since Dec. 17 due to the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
More information is expected next week, including championship dates.
