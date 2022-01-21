Women's Basketball vs Guelph

Forward Brett Fischer surveys the court from the high post, Jan. 19, 2019.

Ontario University Athletics plans for member schools to return to training on Jan. 31 with league-based competition resuming on Feb. 9.

The dates were released earlier this afternoon in a statement by the OUA, in response to the Ontario government’s gradual re-opening plan.

The league had been on a temporary pause of all programming since Dec. 17 due to the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

More information is expected next week, including championship dates.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments