Ontario University Athletics announced the conference’s Most Valuable Player award for football has been renamed the Larry Haylor Award in honour of the late Mustangs head coach. Haylor died from cardiac arrest in January at 76 years old.
“We are honoured to have the OUA name this award after our dad and husband,” the Haylor family said in a statement. “He was passionate about his role in developing student-athletes within the OUA football community. We are certain he would be honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. It’s a wonderful tribute to our dad and husband’s legacy.”
Haylor was Western University’s football head coach from 1984 to 2006 when current head coach Greg Marshall took over the reins. Haylor succeeded head coach Darwin Semotiuk, who also passed away in January at 76 years old.
Haylor brought the Mustangs to two Vanier Cups and eight Yates Cups in his 23-year tenure. He earned himself eight OUA Coach of the Year awards during his career.
“Larry was so much more than a successful coach. He was a caring, giving man that made a positive impact on the young men he coached … I have so many Larry Haylor stories and I treasure the time I spent with him and his family,” said current football head coach Greg Marshall in an interview with the Gazette in January.
Throughout his Hall of Fame life, Larry Haylor always dared himself — and others — to be great, in football and beyond it. Remembering the legendary Western Mustangs coach means striving to live our own lives the same way. (@donnovanbennett)https://t.co/zJMnFDJtvX— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2022
The Western football program has worked closely with the university and alumni to honour coach Haylor’s legacy. The turf at Western Alumni Stadium was named Haylor-Semotiuk Field in August, in honour of the two late coaches.
Haylor was also inducted into the London Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
“This award is a fitting tribute and will honour his legacy and commitment to building the sport of football in the OUA,” Marshall said in the OUA’s release.
The 2022 OUA football MVP — and the first Larry Haylor Award winner — will be named at the OUA Football Awards Luncheon on Nov. 10 — two days ahead of the 114th Yates Cup.
Former University of Waterloo Warriors quarterback and current Edmonton Elk Tre Ford won last year’s OUA MVP award as well as the Hec Crighton Trophy — given to the best U Sports football player. Chris Merchant was the last Mustang to win the OUA MVP back in 2019.
