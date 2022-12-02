Mustangs cheer coach David-Lee Tracey described himself as a “cold old dawg” for his lack of emotions following the team’s 35th Power Cheerleading Athletics championship on Nov. 25.
This year’s title was memorable for the young squad. A trip out to Brampton, Ont., with 29 of their 35 team members classified as competition rookies, saw the cheer team “own the hill” — the squad’s motto.
The saying is reflective of a mindset with a simple message: to be the king of the castle and at the top of the mountain.
“We never want to let the hill own us,” said Tracey.
Tracey, commonly referred to as “Coach Trace” by his cheerleaders, says consistency, a lengthy recruitment process and commitment to training were the factors that set the team up for success this year.
“I give a great deal of credit to the student-athletes who unwaveringly commit to our training and game day schedule,” Tracey said. “[They] have to manage [their] time well and be on top of classes. We have a large number of engineering, kinesiology and health science students, and they worked their tails off to be champions.”
Championship teams aren’t built overnight. Tracey’s intense summer workout plan had the team in the gym before the school year began, followed by hours of dry-land work, including hill sprints.
But the hard work and dedication paid off in the end.
“Always satisfying [to win],” Tracey added. “But it doesn’t come without a ton of work: hundreds of hours of training in the gym, recruiting and behind the scenes planning. Not to mention, a lot of missed dinners and late night drives home from the gym.”
Many team members pointed to the group’s sense of support as a key success factor. Rookie third-year Kyle Robinson is new to the sport but said he’s learned a lot from his teammates. Another rookie, first-year Owen Vermeersch, credited his coach and support from alumni for making the team’s success possible.
“We owe so much of our support to Coach Trace who has taught us everything we know about cheer and pushed us to achieve our goals,” Vermeersch said. “Being a part of [the win] is a memory I will never forget.”
While most of the team had never been to a cheerleading competition before, they showed up at the CAA Centre and successfully won their 35th large co-ed collegiate title as the highest-scoring team at the competition. With the win, they cemented their place as the number one cheer team in Canada.
PCA Collegiate 2022. Great work by all teams and another thank you and respectful tip of the Bailey to the Tri-Colour @queenscheer #westerncheer pic.twitter.com/pn6DWMzkrH— Cheer Western (@CheerWestern) November 29, 2022
“[It’s] the most rewarding and inspiring feeling in the world,” said third-year Chiara DiBerto. “When you are a member of Western Cheer, you are a part of a tradition and family that goes back 100 years.”
DiBerto echoes her coach’s sentiments on creating a winning attitude around the team, and mentions the importance of internal motivation within the group for both immediate and future success.
“We push each other to do our absolute best every time we [set] foot in the gym and that hard work is clearly shown in our routine,” DiBerto added. “We are the best team in the country because we train to be better than we were yesterday. We will continue to do so for years to come.”
Without representation from universities in four different provinces, they’re not officially recognized as national champions. With COVID-19 killing a number of collegiate-level cheer teams, with only 15 squads from 12 universities performing at the event — most from Ontario.
Not having an official “national” title doesn’t undermine the team’s feelings of accomplishment.
“Due to COVID-19, a large portion of our team never competed before,” said second-year Paige Lofthouse. “That didn’t stop us from carrying on the legacy. No matter the difficulty, we never gave up, and it paid off. [The] title was the most rewarding feeling imaginable.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest