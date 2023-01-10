The Mustangs men’s basketball team kicked 2023 off with a 113–106 victory over the first-place Lancers after climbing out of a 21-point deficit on Saturday.
With four minutes remaining on the clock, Western University fourth-year guard Jerric Palma grabbed a loose ball from third-year guard Tyson Dunn. Palma crossed up two University of Windsor Lancers defenders before draining a shot — one of many that led to his 33-point night — from beyond the arc, giving the Mustangs a nine-point lead, their biggest of the afternoon.
Western’s bench erupted in cheers as Windsor called a timeout to reset, but it wasn’t enough for the Lancers to win.
The Mustangs’ second-half comeback led to a memorable 113–106 win over the Lancers, improving their regular season record to 6–5. Western began 2023 in the same way they ended 2022: with a comeback win.
M🏀l FINAL The Mustangs ride a massive wave of momentum in the 2nd half and take the win tonight over Windsor. Jerric Palma finishes with a team-high 33 points on the night.WSR l 106WES l 113#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WSRvsWES pic.twitter.com/uCGB6TNoY5— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 7, 2023
Palma’s big game
The fourth-year guard led the Mustangs in scoring with 33 points on the afternoon, also setting a personal single-game season-high for points.
Always excellent from a distance, Palma had three consecutive baskets from downtown in the fourth quarter. He led the Mustangs with eight three-pointers.
Jerric Palma leads @Mustangs_Bball in scoring with 33 points in today's 113-106 victory over @WindsorLancers.A new season-high in points for Palma and a great start to 2023 for the team.#WesternMustangs #RunWithUs #WeAreONE— Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) January 7, 2023
Palma, always a “team first” player, told Mustangs Athletics after the game that “it doesn't matter who goes off for 20 or 30 points each night, it's just about getting the win at the end of the day.”
‘High-character’ Mustangs’ comeback effort
The story of the Mustangs’ season, so far, lies in their second-half efforts. As a young team that plays well together, Saturday’s win was the third game this season where Western faced a double-digit deficit at half-time but found their game in the third and fourth quarters.
M🏀l HALF TIMEThe Lancers outscore the Mustangs 40-28 in the second frame and take a 16 point lead at the break. Tyson Dunn & Aryan Sharma lead the Mustangs with 14 points each. WSR l 67WES l 51#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WSRvsWES pic.twitter.com/ka5j8XWUgM— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 7, 2023
The Mustangs cut the Lancers’ lead to nine after the third quarter once Palma found his rhythm, then took the lead in the fourth off a layup from third-year forward George Horn. Palma’s late three-pointer was enough as Western held on for the win.
Before the winter break, head coach Brad Campbell said his team is a “high-character group,” referring to the Mustangs’ compete level and belief in themselves.
This was what the Mustangs showed in their divisional matchup on Saturday, refusing to quit when down against the Lancers. Chasing Windsor in the Ontario University Athletics west division, Western handed the Lancers their third loss of the season.
Strong shooting fuels Western’s offence
Western outshot Windsor in field goals, three-pointers and free throws in Saturday’s matchup. The Mustangs were perfect from the foul line in the fourth quarter, sinking all 10 of their attempts as a team. Fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma led the Mustangs by sinking seven out of eight free throw attempts.
Western was also consistent, shooting 66.7 per cent from the field in the third and fourth quarters. Dunn led the team in field goals, converting nine of his 14 attempts.
2 for @_aryan9 ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2WjqEl90My— Western Men's Basketball (@Mustangs_Bball) January 7, 2023
Continuous team improvement
“We’ve got some really good young players here and this team is going to continue to get better,” Campbell said after the Mustangs’ comeback win over the University of Guelph Gryphons on Dec. 3.
“It doesn't happen overnight,” he added. “We have to have a slow build here, and we got some things we don't do very well, and we're gonna have to work on those. But it's gonna be fun watching this team develop and grow as we continue to get better.”
Following a rocky 0–2 start to the season and enduring a three-game losing streak in November, the Mustangs’ compete level is high, as the team enters the stretch run of the OUA season.
The Mustangs are back in action on Friday as they welcome the University of Waterloo Warriors to Alumni Hall. Tip off is at 8 p.m..
