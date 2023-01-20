With the 2022 U Sports football season in the history books, Western’s football team is losing one of a handful of Mustangs to ever win two Vanier Cups in their careers.
Sixth-year free safety Daniel Valente Jr. signed his first professional contract with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League last month and is saying goodbye to the stables for the final time after he graduates this year.
The Redblacks drafted Daniel with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft as one of four Mustangs to hear their names called that night.
Look out the other way! @REDBLACKS snatch the pick 😤#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/Vviearalj5— CFL (@CFL) June 3, 2022
After being delegated to the Redblacks practice squad in the summer, the veteran put up five interceptions over this past year en route to winning the Ontario University Athletics Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player of the Year award.
“It was always the goal, I feel like. For me to keep playing football for as long as possible,” says Daniel.
Daniel has been one of the biggest difference-makers in Western University’s defensive backfield since arriving on campus in August 2017. In his first year, he was a backup to then starting free safety Jesse McNair, who was in his final year when the Mustangs won their first Vanier Cup since 1994 after an undefeated 2017 season.
Daniel’s time at Western was during a period of total domination for the Mustangs in the OUA — winning four of the last five Yates Cups and two national championships in his first and final years.
“Every year I played, I had the opportunity to play for a trophy,” Daniel says.
Although the success at Western is exciting, Daniel recalled the relationships he built along the way. His teammates are his brothers, and his teammates' parents have become family.
But one relationship Daniel looks back fondly on is his relationship with long-time defensive coordinator Paul Gleason. Daniel highlighted how the relationship has changed throughout the years.
“The last five years, he's gone from just a coach to a great friend, mentor and great everything within life,” says Daniel. “He teaches us how everything we learned in football applies to the life story.”
Gleason has been the Mustangs defensive coordinator since 2003, also serving as the linebacker coach from 1998 to 2006. He has been known to combine his vast knowledge of the game with several history lessons from ancient civilizations to modern warfare.
“He's been coaching for probably fucking 40 years. All that knowledge in my last five years … I just tried to be a sponge to him and absorb everything I can,” explains Daniel.
The newly signed Redblack hopes to use this wisdom Gleason has imparted on him and take it to the next level in the CFL. Daniel feels the professionalism throughout the Mustangs locker room has prepared him well for this.
The all-star free safety learned the ins and outs of the game at Western. Analyzing film, breaking down offences and gameplanning days ahead of time are few of the many lessons he takes with him to Ottawa.
But Daniel didn’t just grow as a player during his time at Western — but as a person.
“I feel like it was a lot of mental growth within the game, and honestly, as just a human being, learning how to better use my time,” says Daniel.
Looking back on his time at Western, and thinking about his future in the CFL, the veteran stressed the greatness of the entire Western community — something he won’t forget when playing with the pros next year.
“I think everybody in university, all the profs, all the deans, janitors, cleaning crews and obviously the coaches and teammates — everybody has had some impact on our playing time at Western,” Daniel says.
