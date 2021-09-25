The Mustangs football team journey to Guelph’s Alumni Stadium to take on the Gryphons in Western’s annual homecoming game at 6 p.m. tonight, looking to improve to 2–0.
In the wake of last week’s 41–13 victory over the McMaster University Marauders, Western University is zeroed in on their matchup with the University of Guelph — Mustangs running back Trey Humes says the team is focused purely on the coming week.
“Coach [Gaeten Richard] keeps saying anything you did in the past doesn’t afford you anything today or in the present, so we’re just kind of onto the next game mentality,” says Humes.
BIG RUN!Trey Humes with a BIG gain for the Mustangs.4TH QUARTER l 10:20 remainingMAC - 13WES - 24 pic.twitter.com/yEDvNsdQDK— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) September 18, 2021
Western will look to execute much of last week’s game plan that was led by Humes and his backfield partner, Keon Edwards, who produced a combined 395 rushing yards. But the Gryphons will be prepared and Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall suggests the offence might have to adjust.
“We want to keep building on some of the good things that we did in the game against McMaster,” says Marshall. “Guelph’s game plan, defensively, will dictate a little bit on what we do.”
Western has responded well to Guelph’s gameplans in recent years, having won seven of their last 10 matchups — including the last five.
The team will have added motivation to keep that streak alive this week as linebacker Brendan Murphy faces his former team for the first time since joining the Mustangs.
“It’s gonna be a good time,” says Murphy. “I know a lot of guys on that team, so you have some friendships, but when it’s in between the whistle, it is what it is.”
OUCH!Brendan Murphy giving the Mustangs faithful a chance to see what he brings.#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs pic.twitter.com/YU4eIzh79f— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) September 18, 2021
The former Gryphon adds that he has relayed some parts of Guelph's defensive schemes to the Mustangs offence.
Given that it’s Western’s homecoming weekend, it's fitting that not only Murphy will return to Guelph. Coach Marshall will also revisit his hometown when the Mustangs look to celebrate the university’s 72nd homecoming with what they hope will be a triumphant victory.
