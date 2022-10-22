The Mustangs are travelling to Ottawa, Ont. Saturday afternoon to take on the Gee-Gees in their final game of the regular season — the deciding factor of the OUA playoff picture.
Western University currently leads Ontario University Athletics with a 7–0 record. Trailing behind the Mustangs are the Queen’s University Golden Gaels and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, with both teams sitting at a 6–1 record.
The game has more on the line than bragging rights for whichever team comes out on top in the regular season. If the Mustangs win on Saturday, they’ll cap off their undefeated regular season with an 8–0 record. Maybe more importantly, Western will earn a first round playoff bye, sending them directly to the OUA semifinals on Nov. 5 with an extra week of rest and preparation.
“There's a lot at stake. A playoff bye and being able to get a week off to rest up and heal, especially this time of year, is crucial,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall.
The Gee-Gees have turned heads this season, improving from their 3–3 record last year. The Gaels are the only team that has defeated the Gee-Gees this season.
“It's a big game for us,” said Marshall. “Ottawa is a very good football team. [They’re] really balanced and good on defence. [They have] a good offensive line and a big running back. It's good competition for us.”
Ottawa’s running back, J-P Cimankinda, has torched defences all year. He currently leads the OUA in rushing yards with 929 and has put up six touchdowns. Last year, he was recognized by the Gee-Gees as their top offensive player.
“Teams that do contain [Cimankinda], they think he's bottled up, then all of a sudden he falls forward and he's got six or seven yards. He’s very strong, agile and can run away from you if you don't contain him,” said Marshall.
Playing the Gee-Gees’ defence is also no walk in the park. Ottawa has allowed only 91 points through seven games.
But even with a potential loss, the Mustangs are in a more comfortable position than it might seem. Their dominant offence has put up 322 points in total this year, 52 more points than the Gaels and 97 more points than the Gee-Gees.
If Western were to drop their final game of the season and fall to 7–1, they would be tied with the Gee-Gees and potentially the Gaels — if Queen’s defeats the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks — the playoff bye would then be determined by points scored.
“The good thing is, we control where we play. If we are successful, then we can play the rest of the games at home, which is kind of nice. We like it here,” said Marshall.
Saturday’s game kicks off in Ottawa at TD Place Stadium at 1 p.m..
