The Mustangs are travelling to Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday afternoon to take on the Marauders for the teams' first meeting since Sept. 18, 2021.
The game marks Western University’s first game on the road in nearly a month — the last away game was Sept. 3 at Wilfrid Laurier University against the Golden Hawks.
McMaster University is 1–3 this season, but their record doesn't show the whole story. On Sept. 9, U Sports declared the Marauders’ first two games of the season forfeits after McMaster was caught with an ineligible player on their roster.
Marauders quarterback Andres Dueck currently leads Ontario University Athletics in passing yards per game with 270.5 through five weeks.
But Dueck only has four touchdown passes this season, compared to Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock's 11. The McMaster quarterback has also thrown three interceptions in four games while Hillock has yet to throw one this season.
“I believe they have one of the top quarterbacks in the country and he's got good receivers,” said Western head coach Greg Marshall. “He knows where he's going with the football and he’s very efficient. This [Saturday] will be a really good challenge for us.”
Marshall was the head coach for McMaster’s football team from 1997 to 2003, turning the program around from its former slump and leading the Marauders to four Yates Cup championships.
But McMaster has since moved away from the classic Marshall method of running the football and has instead focused their offence primarily on the passing game. The Marauders’ top two running backs — Daniel Bosett and Jawaun Smith — have only combined for 215 yards all season.
Western and McMaster currently have the two best defences in the league. The Mustangs have given up an average of 11 points per game, while the Marauders have conceded 11.3.
“They're well-coached. We've got to make sure we come in ready with a good game plan. We trust our coaches, and we’ve got to execute at 100 per cent and at full speed,” said running back Keanu Yazbeck.
Saturday’s matchup will mark Western’s fifth game of the season, leaving the team with only three more regular season games after this weekend. The game kicks off at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. at 1 p.m..
