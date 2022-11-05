The Mustangs will face the Golden Hawks for their first playoff game of the year at Western Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The stakes? A berth in the 114th Yates Cup on Nov. 12.
The 8–0 Western Mustangs rested last week after earning a playoff bye as the No. 1 seed in Ontario University Athletics football. The Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks did not have such luxury, as they had to punch through the Carleton University Ravens last week in a 41–13 first-round victory.
“We had some bang-ups from the last game, but everyone's back so far. We’re looking good and we're ready to go,” says Mustangs running back Keon Edwards.
The last time the two teams met was in Waterloo, Ont. on Sept. 3 for a week two skirmish where Western University defeated Laurier 34–19.
The game saw Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock torch the Golden Hawks’ secondary for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Savaughn Magnaye-Jones tore up the field with 145 receiving yards on just five receptions.
The two-headed monster of Edwards and Edouard Wanadi combined for 230 yards on the ground to add to an impressive 522 yards of total offence for Western.
The fifth-year veteran, Edwards, is going into Saturday as focused as ever, despite the Mustangs’ success against the Golden Hawks earlier this season.
“There are 12 guys on the field. It’s about doing your part and doing what you need to do to help the team get the win,” says Edwards.
The whole gang hops on the pod to preview the semi-final matchups, both of which are rematches from week 2 with Queen's hosting Ottawa, and Western hosting Laurier.https://t.co/FAUreBiqXI— At The 55 Podcast (@the55podcast) November 4, 2022
Laurier has lost to only the Queen’s University Golden Gaels and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in the last seven games of the season — both teams near the top of the OUA standings but have fallen to the Mustangs.
The Golden Hawks flew past the Ravens last week thanks to an impressive performance from Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma. The third-year gun-slinger threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns with a 75 per cent completion rate to boot.
The Golden Hawks’ running backs combined for 220 yards and three rushing touchdowns to bring a balanced attack against a struggling Ravens defence.
Carleton gave up 426.3 yards this season — the fifth-worst in the OUA. The Golden Hawks will have to bring the heat this week as they go up against the No. 1 defence in the conference — one whose uniforms feature a different shade of purple.
With their first post-season game kicking off Saturday at 1 p.m., the defending champion Mustangs begin their quest for back-to-back Yates Cups, Mitchell Bowls and Vanier Cups. The winner of Saturday’s game will play either the Gaels or the Gee-Gees in the Yates Cup, with a chance to move on to the U Sports playoffs in two weeks.
🔒#ForTheNorth | #USPORTS pic.twitter.com/KUA9xtqorg— PRSVRE (@PRSVRE_) October 29, 2022
But trophy talk will have to wait, according to Edwards.
“We always talk about last year, but I think at this point, it's only about what is happening right now,” says Edwards. “Trusting the guy right next to you and trying to go through with that.”
