It was an unordinary day in history when the Mustangs men’s hockey team last touched the ice.
Western University faced off in Halifax, N.S. against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in the U Sports championship, winning 3–2 on March 12, 2020.
Just hours after the final buzzer, the sports world stood still — the National Basketball Association sent shockwaves through the sports industry when it announced a tentative pause of the 2019-20 season, causing a domino effect across all professional, collegiate and amateur leagues.
But after 604 days, the Mustangs will be back in action next week.
Western – led by head coach and 2020-21 Jack Fairs recipient, Clarke Singer – will open their season at home on Nov. 5 against the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks.
“It feels great to be back on the ice and playing games. There was a big piece of our lives missing without a hockey season last year so we’re extra excited for this season to start,” says fifth-year defenceman Stephen Desrocher.
Desrocher has been with the Mustangs for five years and was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round of the 2015 National Hockey League draft. He and his teammate Ethan Szypula, a fourth-year right winger, say they’ve seen impressive work from the first and second-years despite half of the 2019-20 team having graduated since the pandemic began.
“Last year was a tough pill to swallow with no season. Half of this team wasn’t with us at nationals in 2020 but the skill and competitiveness of the new guys is the same if not better than the group of guys who competed,” says Szypula. “I truly believe this is the best team we have had in my four years at Western and we have had some amazing teams.”
The 2021-22 schedule looks different this year — Ontario University Athletics’ implemented a temporary divide of the men’s hockey divisions into four groups. The Mustangs are looking to try and top the Far West division.
“In a typical year, it’s something you wouldn’t really want but coming off of a cancelled year of hockey,” says Singer. “The competition in the West is going to be incredibly tough with Laurier, Waterloo, Guelph and Windsor. [All] five teams are typically playoff teams so it’s going to be some tough battles every night but we’re looking forward to just getting back and playing.”
The preseason has been promising for the young group, winning five out of six games they’ve played. The schedule features 20 matchups against four other divisional opponents.
Fans can watch the season opener against the Golden Hawks in-person at Thompson Arena or via livestream on OUA TV next Friday night at 7 p.m..
