The Western men’s football team is set to continue their playoff journey in the Ontario University Athletics West division final, hosting Guelph at Western Alumni Stadium to avenge their only loss of the season today at 1 p.m..
Western University and the University of Guelph met earlier this season in week two. The Gryphons were able to pull the upset in their homecoming game, defeating the Mustangs 23–21 in Guelph, Ont..
🏈FB HIGHLIGHT: The Gryphon's defense comes up huge to hold the Mustangs a yard short on 3rd down!#GUEvsWES #GryphonPride pic.twitter.com/mQmZdYoGht— Guelph Gryphons (@guelph_gryphons) September 26, 2021
Western has been undefeated since then, rattling off five consecutive victories that have led them to this point — one step away from playing for the 113th Yates Cup.
Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall stressed the importance of remaining true to his team’s identity ahead of one of their biggest games this year.
“It’s just a matter of executing better,” says Marshall. “Who we are doesn’t change that much week-to-week, we just need to run the ball better.”
Western’s running game has been elite, leading the OUA in both rushing attempts and yards in the regular season. But the Gryphons defence was able to hold the Mustangs to just 94 rushing yards in their first matchup — a drastic departure from Western’s average per game — 254.4.
BIG RUN!Keon Edwards takes off for nearly 50.#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs pic.twitter.com/nBCWrKe2zg— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 16, 2021
“We’re going in with a good gameplan and we’re just trying to have good practices and focus on the little things and getting better everyday,” says first-year offensive lineman Erik Andersen.
Andersen and the Mustangs will have their hands full with the Gryphons, who defeated the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 31–18 in Waterloo, Ont. last week to advance to the OUA West final. Guelph scuffled through the rest of the regular season, going 2–3 to finish with a .500 record of 3–3 after handing Western their first regular season loss since 2016.
With both teams’ seasons riding on this game, Western will look to extend their six-year Yates Cup appearance streak while Guelph aims to finally end it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest