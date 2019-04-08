Gazzies

As has become tradition here at the Gazette, we celebrate another exciting and successful season of Western Mustangs athletics with our annual Gazzies. From provincial championships to U Sports medals to success in the classrooms and around the community, Mustangs athletes have represented our school well this season. As the year comes to a close, we congratulate our Gazzie winners, nominees and all athletes across campus on a fantastic 2018-19. See you next year!

Yates Cup (Photo)

The Mustangs celebrate their Yates Cup win, Nov. 10, 2018.

Team of the Year - Football: The Western Mustangs football team followed up their 2017 Vanier Cup winning campaign with a perfect regular season, a Yates Cup and a Mitchell Bowl title.

April Clark-Western Mustangs hockey

Mustangs women's hockey's April Clark, March 8, 2019.

Female Athlete of the Year - April Clark: April Clark blew away the competition on the Western women’s hockey team this year. The third-year forward led the OUA scoring race with 20 goals and 33 points in 24 games. In recognition of her impressive season, the St. Mary’s native earned honours as a First-Team All-Canadian and was named the OUA Player and Forward of the Year.  

OUA golf (Photo)

Mac Carter was the OUA's individual men's golf champion, Oct. 20, 2018.

Male Athlete of the Year - Mac Carter: Mac Carter played a large part in the Mustangs second-place finish at the OUA men's golf championships this year. The fourth-year athlete finished his round five over par, defeating the field by three strokes.

Jackson Bere, men's volleyball (Photo)

Mustangs' Jackson Bere.

Rookie of the Year - Jackson Bere: Jackson Bere finished his impressive rookie season in the purple and white with U Sports All-Rookie Team honours. The Toronto native led the OUA with a .421 hitting percentage and finished in the top-10 in the province with 57 blocks and 0.89 blocks per set.

Yates Cup Greg Marshall (Photo)

Head coach Greg Marshall accepts the Yates Cup banner, Nov. 10, 2018.

Coach of the Year - Greg Marshall: Greg Marshall completed his twelfth consecutive year as head coach of the Western Mustangs football team with a perfect 8–0 regular season record, a Yates Cup and a Mitchell Bowl title. The former running back has compiled 105 wins (regular season and postseason) as the Mustangs bench boss.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments