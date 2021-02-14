With the Ontario University Athletics season still temporarily on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Western Mustangs continue to prepare for next season.
This installment of Recruit Recaps features recruitments for the 2021 season for the football, women’s hockey, women's and men’s soccer, track and field and women’s volleyball teams.
Football
Cole McBride, an offensive lineman from Guelph, committed to the Mustangs. The 6'4" player is currently with the Twin City Predators.
From Burlington comes Luca Rosiello, a running back for Nelson High School who will be joining the Mustangs in the 2021 season.
Liam Keary, another product of Nelson High School, committed to Western.
Daniel LeBlanc, a former tight end for the Junior Gaels, committed to Western on Nov. 22, 2020.
Pierce Murphy, the 6’6” offensive tackle from Calgary, committed to the Mustangs.
Blessed to announce that I am 100% Committed to @westernuFB I’d like to thank @Coach_Gates and @CMarshWestern for giving me this opportunity to further my academic football career and also all my coaches and teammates that have helped me so far throughout my journey! pic.twitter.com/cBMx0Sywgo— Pierce Murphy (@PierceMurphy8) November 19, 2020
Jérôme Rancourt, a Quebec City native, committed to Western for the upcoming fall season.
Women's hockey
Elizabeth Gauthier, a forward from Burlington, committed to Western. Signing on Jan. 23, this recruit has played multiple sports at the OFSAA level.
Women's soccer
Hailing from Victoria, B.C., Madeline Astridge, the former goalkeeper of Vancouver Island Wave in the British Columbia Soccer Premier League, joined the Mustangs for the next season.
Nathalie Hoppe joins the Mustangs from U17 Barrie Football Club Strikers. Hoppe plays the midfielder position and comes from Barrie, Ont..
The fullback from Headingley, Man., Lauren Chabot, committed to Western for the upcoming 2021 season. Chabot played with the Valour Football Club Elite Girls as well as the U17 Bonivital Soccer Club.
Winnipeg-native Elana Kressock committed to the Mustangs. The dual position center back and holding midfielder played for the Valour FC Elite Girls and Bonivital Flame.
Men's soccer
Charlie Bontis, the attacking midfielder from Ancaster, Ont., committed to the Mustangs for the upcoming 2021 season. Formerly playing with the Toronto Football Club Academy, this student-athlete has competed in high profile tournaments across Europe and won two Canadian Accredited Independent School National Championships.
⚽🔥🟣 Listen to Charlie’s message pic.twitter.com/ROuSlViiX2— mustangsms (@mustangsms) December 6, 2020
Track and field and cross country
Taya Keast, a Peterborough, Ont. product, committed to the Mustangs. Part of the sprints program, Keast formerly won bronze at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations Championship in 2019.
London-native, Liv Sands, committed to Western. The Oakridge Secondary School student-athlete joins the Mustangs throws team.
Tom Drysdall has committed to the Mustangs sprints squad. Coming from Calgary, the student-athlete is a member of the Caltaf Calgary Track and Field Athletic Association.
From Toronto, Phoebe Skipp has committed to the Mustangs pole vault team. Skipp was the 2019 OFSAA champion in pole vault, with a personal best of 3.65 metres in the sport.
Women's volleyball
Robin Henshaw committed to the Mustangs for the 2021 season. The 6’1” outside and right side hitter joins the purple and white from the Leaside Volleyball Club in Toronto.
Recently recruited by Western or officially committed? Email us to appear in our next recruitment series at the Sports Gazette.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest