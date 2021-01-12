Western Mustangs baseball, men’s basketball, football, women’s soccer, men’s soccer and women’s squash teams all welcomed new players over the past semester.
With Ontario University Athletics halted until March 2021, Western continues to follow U Sports safety measures while recruiting new student-athletes.
Baseball
Haden Bruce, the 6'2" shortstop from Alliston, Ont., has committed to the Mustangs after playing for the Central Ontario Reds.
Michael Dodaro, former infielder for the West Toronto Wildcats, committed to Western University on June 8, 2020. He plays a dual position game of a shortshop and a third baseman.
Men's basketball
The 6’7” forward, Anthony Zrvnar, transferred to Western University from the University of Windsor.
Martin Dixon-Green, the 6'3" guard, committed to the Mustangs on August 6, 2020. The former Canisius College player hails from Toronto.
Football
Tyler Maddox, a 6’6”, 230-pound offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to the Mustangs football team. The Hamilton-native plays for the St. Thomas More Knights and committed on Oct. 18, 2020.
From Hamilton, J.P. Sardo committed to Western for the 2021 season on Oct. 27, 2020. Previously playing with the Bishop Ryan Celtics, this linebacker weighs in at 220 pounds and 6’1” tall.
Isaac Sardo, a 6’4” defensive back, committed to Western on Oct. 27, 2020 where he will join his brother, J.P. Sardo. The Hamilton-native plays for the Bishop Ryan Celtics.
Jacob Saunders, a Forest City prospect, committed to the Mustangs on Oct. 28, 2020. The defensive back plays for the London South Lions.
A couple of local Ballers coming to Western for 2021 direct from London powerhouse @SouthFBall pic.twitter.com/qVDZirVrvz— Coach Matt Snyder (@CoachMattSnyder) October 28, 2020
London South Lions wide receiver, Zavier Allan, committed to Western on Oct. 28, 2020. From London, the 2021 prospective graduate plays a multi-position game — quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.
Women's hockey
Etobicoke-native, Avry Pedersen, committed to the Western Mustangs on Nov. 2, 2020. The forward previously played for the Toronto Aeros and was featured on CityNews as the athlete of the week in 2012.
Women's soccer
From Bowmanville, Ont., Jessica Perusin is a recruit for the Mustangs 2021 class, formerly playing forward for Unionville Milken Soccer Club.
Cassidy Wuytenburg joins the Mustangs from Komoka, Ont., on Sep. 5, 2020. She previously played for Norwest London Football Academy. With Western alumni in the family, she is set to join the team and enrol at the university next fall.
Men's soccer
Mitchell Ryzer will be joining Western from the London Youth Whitecaps in 2021.
Blake Robert McGowan, from the town of Jordan in the Niagara region, committed to the Mustangs on Sep. 29, 2020 after playing for Empire Niagara.
Women's squash
A student from Vaughan, Alessia Ferris joined the team on Oct. 1, as the second recruit for the 2020 upcoming season.
Recently recruited by Western or officially committed? Email us to appear in our next recruitment series at the Sports Gazette.
