Larry Haylor, former Mustangs football head coach, died from cardiac arrest on Jan. 6. He was 76 years old.
Haylor paved the way for many student-athletes and coaches during his tenure from 1984 to 2006, including Western University’s current football head coach, Greg Marshall.
“What I know about football and the coach I am today came from Larry,” said Marshall. “I was so fortunate to have spent many great years with him. Larry was always there for me, caring, compassionate and someone who supported me all the time.”
Haylor left a significant mark on the Western community throughout his 23-year coaching tenure and time as an associate professor. After taking over leadership from Darwin Semotiuk in 1984, Haylor coached the Mustangs to two Vanier Cup championships and eight Yates Cups.
Throughout his Hall of Fame life, Larry Haylor always dared himself — and others — to be great, in football and beyond it. Remembering the legendary Western Mustangs coach means striving to live our own lives the same way. (@donnovanbennett)https://t.co/zJMnFDJtvX— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2022
Haylor was named the Ontario University Athletics Coach of the Year seven times and Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union — now known as U Sports — Coach of the Year twice.
Marshall took the reins from Haylor in 2007 after Haylor announced his retirement. The current head coach said Haylor was a constant support for him, no matter where he was.
“When I had my first serious knee injury in football, he was the first one to call and tell me that everything would be okay. When I decided to retire from pro football, he was the first one to call and ask me to come back and coach with him. When my best friend, Mike Kirkley, was killed in a tragic plane crash, it was Larry who called. I was coaching at McMaster [University] at the time and I drove to London the next day so he could comfort and console me,” Marshall recalled.
Though Haylor had a significant impact on Marshall on the field, Marshall said Haylor’s drive to be great at everything he did, including being a loving husband and father, was what stood out to Marshall most. Haylor is survived by his wife Judy and children Jenn, Jordan and Matt.
“Larry was so much more than a successful coach. He was a caring, giving man that made a positive impact on the young men he coached … I have so many Larry Haylor stories and I treasure the time I spent with him and his family.”
